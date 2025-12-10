Panasonic Whisper Symphony™ Transforms Your Bathroom with Entertainment, Comfort, and Innovation

With dual speakers, easy connectivity, and whisper-quiet performance, new ventilation fan brings functionality and luxury to every bathroom

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leading provider of ventilation and sustainable home comfort solutions, today announces its new Whisper Symphony™ exhaust fan, now available for purchase in stores and online at The Home Depot and Do it Best. Designed for modern homeowners and DIYers, this innovative fan enhances daily bathroom routines by combining Panasonic's superior ventilation, energy-efficiency, and immersive audio into a single, easy-to-install solution.

Panasonic Whisper Symphony vent fan

The Whisper Symphony™ exhaust fan transforms any bathroom into a space of comfort and enjoyment. Crystal-clear dual speaker system delivers top-tier sound at the highest decibel rating, while whisper-quiet ventilation keeps the space fresh – perfect for energizing mornings or relaxing evenings. Dual Bluetooth® pairing allows seamless switching between iOS and Android for up to two devices with QuikConnect technology making streaming music, podcasts, or audiobooks effortless. With easy, hassle-free installation, any bathroom can be transformed into a space that enhances comfort and daily enjoyment.

"Combining Panasonic's advanced indoor air technology with a quality audio experience offers modern users an upgrade they've been looking for," said Amy van der Horst, National Sales Manager at Panasonic. "Whether you're seeking efficiency, indulgence, or entertainment when getting ready for the day and winding down at night, we're offering homeowners a product that ensures a cleaner, fresher bathroom and an elevated experience. It's another example of how Panasonic continues to create solutions that meet all elements of wellness."

The Whisper Symphony™ exhaust fan transforms an ordinary bathroom into a five-star experience with performance, convenience, and lifestyle benefits built into one simple upgrade. Backed by Panasonic's industry leading warranty, homeowners and DIYers can enjoy long-term moisture and odor control, along with:

Best in Market Sound : Dual integrated speakers inside the fan deliver optimal audio with the highest decibel rating, ensuring reliable performance even in high-humidity spaces

Long-Lasting LED Dimmable Lighting with Night Light: Energy-efficient LED lighting brightens spaces and adds ambiance while a built-in night light with adjustable brightness adds safety

Whisper Quiet Operation: Ventilation is delivered with minimal noise, achieving a low sone rating of 0.4 at 80 cubic feet per minute (CFM) and 1.1 at 110 CFM for superior acoustic comfort

Dynamic Pick-A-Flow™ Speed Selector: Two airflow options at 80 CFM or 110 CFM accommodate varying ventilation needs, simplifying selection and reducing purchasing complexity

Easy Installation Options: Flex-Z Fast brackets allow easy installation from below the ceiling, compatible with 2x6 joists, 3" and 4" ducts, and existing ductwork

Superior Warranty Offering: Panasonic's industry leading warranty provides long-term peace of mind with a 6-year electronically commutated motor (ECM) warranty, 3-year parts warranty, 5-year warranty on LED chip panel, and 1-year warranty on speakers

For more information on the Whisper Symphony™ exhaust fan visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/whisper-symphony

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/

