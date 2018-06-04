Panasonic Affirms Commitment to Security Solutions Business

Security Solutions remain an important part of Panasonic's business. The recent launch of FacePRO facial recognition software with industry-first, Deep Learning technology, new Partner Programs offering substantial benefits and comprehensive solutions, and expected involvement in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan serve as testament of Panasonic's industry involvement.

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

