Panasonic and EnergySage to Host Webinar for Homeowners Interested In Solar Energy

­­­NEWARK, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, an industry leader in solar energy solutions, is joining EnergySage, the go-to destination for trusted solar information and quote comparison, in an educational webinar for homeowners on April 27 at 7:00 p.m. EDT to demystify the transition to solar and battery storage adoption. The solar energy webinar is free to attend, with registration required.

Panasonic's solar and battery storage expert, Dan Glaser, together with an advisor from EnergySage, will share industry insights and first-hand experience about making the switch to solar. Now open for registration, the webinar Solar Plus Storage: How to Simplify the Buying Process, will cover:

Tips for substantially reducing or eliminating electric utility bills using solar technology

Comparison criteria for purchasing solar energy products, installation, and services

Answers to the most frequently asked questions, such as questions relating to power outages and grid independence

Monitoring and managing your own green energy source 24/7

Explaining solar warranties: what do they cover, and how do I know who to trust?

"The solar industry is experiencing more rapid growth now than any other time in history," said Dan Glaser, Sales Engineer at Panasonic. "Recent severe weather events have generated a heightened awareness of solar energy but most interested homeowners don't know where to begin. I look forward to joining EnergySage to provide current, reliable, and actionable information to prospective customers as the next best step toward solar adoption."

Register for free and learn more here. Attendees will also have a chance to win prizes throughout.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

About EnergySage, Inc.

EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is now trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies – a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like Connecticut Green Bank, DSIRE, Environment America, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid refer their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

