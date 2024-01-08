Panasonic and Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky Team Up to Take Students and Educators to Japan and Explore Global Innovations in STEM

Extension of STEM Forward program introduces new Virtual Field Trip for students to explore STEM innovation.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America and Olympian Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history, jointly announce a second virtual experience from STEM Forward, an educational program created with worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education. The new Innovators for IMPACT Virtual Field Trip (VFT) is designed to inspire educators and student innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math ("STEM") and allow them to virtually travel to Japan with Katie Ledecky.

A 3-time Olympian, 21-time World Champion and 10-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer, Katie is a proud STEM advocate. Innovators for IMPACT will follow Katie alongside a STEM student to meet and interact with Panasonic STEM specialists who are exploring innovative ways of living and working today, and in the future.

"Any opportunity I have in life to inspire educators and students to live more sustainably, I'm going to take it," said Katie Ledecky. "It was exciting to explore Panasonic's innovations in its global headquarters in Japan and then be able to share that experience to help engage educators and students. From solar power to smart mobility, furthering STEM education and providing equal access to students can help today's youth realize their impact."

KATIE LEDECKY VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP VIDEO TEASER

The Innovators for IMPACT Virtual Field Trip will explore how Panasonic combines innovation with environmental impact, arming educators and students with the knowledge to live a more sustainable life. Educators and students who take part in the program will be able to take a virtual journey and learn about sustainable smart towns, re-energized solar power, 100% renewable energy, and smart mobility in a fun and engaging way.

"Panasonic was founded to have a positive impact on society. For over 100 years, we've lived by this mission, building products designed to enhance the human experience. The STEM Forward program is an excellent example of this effort and how people are integral to our success – including the students who will be the professionals of tomorrow," said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We are proud to continue to work alongside Katie Ledecky to show today's educators and learners how they can have a positive impact on the world through STEM."

In 2022, Katie joined Panasonic and Discovery Education to launch the STEM Forward program and hosted the Winning with STEM Virtual Field Trip which gave educators and students a tour of five of Panasonic's Innovation Centers across North America. Combining Katie's passion for STEM education and advocacy, Panasonic's legacy of innovation, and Discovery Education's worldwide leadership in education technology, the STEM Forward program has reached more than 10,000 educators and more than 628,000 students across the United States, a milestone of engagement for the educational program. STEM Forward connects educators and students to the game-changing power of technology with standards-aligned resources for any learning environment at no cost. Building on Katie's ongoing work with Panasonic as a STEM leader and member of Team Panasonic, STEM Forward provides educators, students, and families with dynamic digital resources that explore how technology improves lives and makes the world a better place. In addition, STEM Forward includes special Virtual Field Trips appropriate for wherever learning takes place.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Panasonic and work with Katie to help inspire the next wave of innovators for impact," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

To learn more about STEM Forward, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/olympics/katie-ledecky/stem-forward or go within Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning K-12 learning platform.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact programs, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://na.panasonic.com/us.

