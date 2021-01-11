Panasonic and Sakura Kokumai Team Up to Give Back to Terasaki Budokan

Kokumai is a member of Team Panasonic, which is made up of a diverse group of world-renowned athletes and Panasonic's 260,000 plus employees worldwide. The donation to Terasaki Budokan, a nonprofit multipurpose sports and activities center in the historic Little Tokyo community of Downtown Los Angeles, includes Panasonic's high-brightness projector (PT-RZ120BU) and two professional displays (TH-86CQ1U/TH-65BFE1W).

"Growing up, my first introduction to karate was at a local recreation center so I know the value of having somewhere to go in the community to be active, especially for youth," said Sakura Kokumai. "I am honored to collaborate with Panasonic to give back to Terasaki Budokan, a cultural symbol for the Japanese American community that will give kids a place to exercise their bodies and minds, bring together families and inspire future generations."

"Sakura shares our passion and commitment to societal progress and creating a better life, a better world – empowering communities to move forward by providing them the innovation, tools and technology they need to succeed," said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Panasonic has long invested in institutions that drive equity and advance the education and development of youth. We could not be more proud to partner with Sakura and support Terasaki Budokan, a unique space that reflects our traditional values and creates opportunities for all."

Terasaki Budokan features an indoor gymnasium with two basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a martial arts practice space, an outdoor plaza, and a community room for multipurpose activities like classes and workshops.

"I'm very thankful to Sakura Kokumai and Panasonic for their generous donations to Terasaki Budokan. This technology enhances the experience for those enjoying sports and events at our facility. I can't wait to show off the donations at our grand opening when we can safely gather. We'll be watching and cheering on Sakura at the Tokyo Olympic Games" said Ryan Lee, Director of Terasaki Budokan.

About Terasaki Budokan

A project of Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC), Terasaki Budokan's mission is to provide a facility in Downtown Los Angeles for youth, families and seniors that offers sports, community activities, and opportunities to connect visitors to Japanese American culture and a vibrant, sustainable Little Tokyo. Seeking to create positive change for people and places, LTSC is a social service and community development organization that was founded 40 years ago. Starting with their own home in Little Tokyo, LTSC builds and strengthens communities throughout Southern California where people, culture and our collective future matter. Learn more about Terasaki Budokan at https://www.terasakibudokan.org/

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://www.panasonic.com/ .

