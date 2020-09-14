Panasonic and SideChef Team Up to Offer Consumers Accessible Way to Engage with Home Cooking

Recipes are crafted by Belqui Ortiz-Millili, creator of the popular comfort food blog, Belqui's Twist. Her easy-to-make gourmet-style recipes showcase the simplicity and diversity of the Panasonic HomeChef all-in-one microwave's various functionalities like air-fryer, grilling and convection-baking that are made for home chefs of all kinds and skill levels.

Walter Taffarello, Appliances Group Manager, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company stated, "By partnering with SideChef, we focus on elevating Panasonic cooking experiences that evolve with the individual end-user's personal preferences and way of life. We believe making a difference in each consumer's lifestyle is important and that is why we create products and services that integrate seamlessly into people's lives."

Kevin Yu, SideChef CEO said, "It's always been the mission of SideChef to meet cooks wherever they are - at whatever skill level, on any device, or alongside any tool that makes cooking more accessible. Partnering with Panasonic is continuing the ongoing realization of that mission. With Belqui's recipes and Panasonic's multi-use microwave oven we will continue to make cooking achievable (and fun!) for anyone with an appetite."

Whether it's your first day in the kitchen, or you are a seasoned cook looking to be inspired, SideChef Premium's exclusive recipes in partnership with Panasonic and Belqui's Twist are accessible for you. Sign up for SideChef Premium here. If you have Panasonic kitchen appliances, please register your product here and receive a promotional code for the SideChef premium 1-year free trial!

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including Home Appliances, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

https://na.panasonic.com

