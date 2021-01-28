Panasonic Announces 2020 Customer Appreciation Award Winners

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced the Customer Appreciation Awards celebrating its recipients for 2020. The awards program recognizes high-performing installers for solar panel installation and exemplary customer service. New for 2020, the Customer Appreciation Awards also celebrate EverVolt battery installers, whose hard work and commitment has led to an extraordinary year of growth and success in the residential battery storage category.

Panasonic Elite, Premium and Authorized solar panel installers, and EverVolt Certified battery storage installers, are recognized in several award categories across each region: Installer of the Year, which recognizes installers who work on both commercial and residential installations, Residential Installer of the Year, Commercial Installer of the Year, Fastest Growing Installer and Fastest Growing EverVolt ESS Installer.

"This has been an extremely difficult year for companies of all sizes, but it has been an unquestionably challenging time for small businesses," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We are incredibly thankful to Panasonic's Elite, Premium, Authorized and EverVolt Certified installers for their fortitude and commend their resilience. It is an honor to recognize our top performers and those installers whose achievements surpassed every expectation in 2020."

The full list of categories and winners is included below.

Installer of the Year Award, National

Solar Optimum – Glendale, CA

Installer of the Year Award, Regional

Atlasta Solar Store – Mountain Region

Firefly Solar – Southeast Region

NJ Solar Power – Northeast Region

Solar Works Energy, LLC – Southwest Region

South Texas Solar Systems – Southwest Region

The Green Panel, LLC – Midwest Region

Unicity Solar – Southeast Region

Wells Solar and Electrical Services, LLC – Southwest Region

Western Solar – Northwest Region

Residential Installer of The Year Award, Regional

AC/DC Solar – Southeast Region

Advance Solar Energy – Southeast Region

Diablo Solar Service – Northern California Region

– Northern California Region Good Faith Energy – Southwest Region

HE Solar– Southwest Region

RevoluSun – Northeast Region

Sol-Up – Nevada Region

Whole Sun Designs – Midwest Region

Commercial Installer of the Year Award, Regional

Accord Power – Northeast Region

Blue Horizon Energy – Midwest Region

Fastest Growing Installer of the Year Award, Regional

512 Solar – Southwest Winner

Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions – Southeast Region

Energy Consultants Group, LLC – Midwest Region

Energy Labs, Inc. – Southeast Region

IES Texas Solar – Southwest Region

Jefferson Electric, LLC – Midwest Region

Kapital Electric Company, Inc. – Midwest Region

NuWatt Energy – Northeast Region

Organ Mountain Solar – Southwest Region

Premier Solar NW – Northwest Region

Solar SME – Southwest Region

Wayne's Solar – Southeast Region

Xando Energy, LLC – Southeast Region

Fastest Growing EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year Award, Regional

Creative Solar USA – Southeast Region

– Southeast Region Greenstar Power, LLC – Southwest Region

South Texas Solar Systems – Southwest Region

The Green Panel, LLC – Midwest Region

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers can extend the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products, like the just-launched EverVolt Modules, to consumers. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

