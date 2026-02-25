Panasonic Announces New Updates for its LUMIX S Series Cameras and Lenses, and LUMIX Flow and Lab Apps

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is introducing new firmware updates for its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S1RII, S1II, S1IIE, S5II, and S5IIX cameras, allowing for compatibility with its newly released microphone, DMW-DMS1 and improving the video shooting experience. In conjunction with the camera firmware update, LUMIX S Series lens firmware updates and updates for the LUMIX Flow and Lab apps will also be released.

All updates will be available to download free of charge from March 10th 1:00am UTC via the LUMIX Global Customer Support website and app stores. *1

LUMIX S1RII Firmware Ver. 1.5 / S1II Ver. 1.4 / S1IIE Ver. 1.4 / S5II Ver. 3.7 / S5IIX Ver. 2.7

Compatibility with the new digital shotgun microphone DMW-DMS1 has been added.

Support for LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Flow Ver.1.5 has been added.

Operational stability has been improved.

LUMIX S9 Ver. 1.9

Operational stability has been improved.

LUMIX S Series Lenses (LUMIX S PRO 16-35mm F4 / S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 / S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. / S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. Ver. 2.0)

The focus ring can now be used as a control ring, enabling the assignment of key functions. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode*2.

LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Flow Ver. 1.5.0

New "Director Monitor" mode has been added, allowing clip selection, video playback, and rating changes on a mirrored monitor.

LUTs can be selected for LUT View Assist directly within the app.

Frame markers can now be customized and adjusted directly within the app.

Operational stability has been improved.

LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Lab Ver. 2.0.4

You can now select multiple LUTs stored on the camera and transfer or delete them directly from the app.

You can now zoom in/out images and adjust the cropping position while editing photo frames.

The stability of location logging while running in the background has been improved.

Connection quality when pairing the camera via Bluetooth has been improved.

UI has been improved.

*1 Firmware Download: https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/top.html

*2 Compatible models as of Feb. 25, 2026: DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2, DC-S1M2ES, DC-S5M2, DC-S5M2X, DC-S9

