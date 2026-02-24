Panasonic Introduces New Digital Shotgun Microphone: DMW-DMS1

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce the new LUMIX DMW-DMS1, an all in-one microphone for any shooting scenario. The DMW–DMS1 is designed for creators and professionals who want uncompromising audio quality without complexity. Whether you're filming a travel vlog in a busy city, recording an interview in a quiet studio, or capturing the excitement of a live event, this microphone adapts to your needs so you can focus on your story. As of February 2026, the DMW-DMS1 is compatible with LUMIX S1II, S1RII, S1IIE, S5II and S5IIX. *1 Compatibility with GH7 and G9II is planned in the future.

The DMW-DMS1 features a newly developed large-diameter 10mm microphone array that delivers crisp, focused audio even in challenging environments. For run-and-gun workflows, an internal floating shock-mount minimizes vibration noise from movement, while the included windscreen reduces wind interference. The new wind noise cancellation system leverages float-recording technology, suppressing wind without compressing the intended signal, maintaining an open, natural vocal tone even in adverse weather.

To accommodate a wide range of recording situations, the DMW-DMS1 offers six directional modes, reducing the need for additional accessories and setup. It supports 32-bit float recording*2 to capture audio without distortion at sound pressure levels up to approximately 120 dB, comparable to a front-row concert or close proximity to an emergency siren — conditions that can challenge conventional microphones.

To prevent any missed takes due to accidental setting errors, or to capture ambient sound, the device offers two backup recording modes*2. When recording in 4-channel mode, channels 3 and 4 can be used as backups to reliably capture important audio.

Lightweight at approximately 100g, the compact form factor draws power and transmits digital audio via the hot shoe, eliminating cable management. Physical switches are intuitive, and directional mode buttons feature adjustable brightness for low-light environments. A dedicated pouch provides convenient storage and transport with the windscreen attached.

Main Features

1. High Sound Quality

High-precision sound captured with large-diameter 10mm mic array

Minimizes vibration noise thanks to an internal shock-mount mechanism

Minimizes wind noise using a windscreen

2. Flexible Directionality and Professional Reliability

Six directional modes for any recording situation

(Forward Directionality Cardioid/ Stereo/Wide Stereo/ Forward Directionality Supercardioid/ Rearward Directionality Supercardioid/ Bidirectional Supercardioid)

3. Easy-to-use Design

Cable-free hot shoe connection

Intuitive physical switches

Pocket-sized design (approx. 73.7 x 45 x 63.7mm, approx.100g)

*1 Firmware must be updated to the latest version which will be released on March 10th, 2026.

*2 Compatible cameras for this feature (as of February 2026): DC-S1M2, S1M2ES, and S1RM2. Firmware must be updated to the latest version.

