Panasonic Announces Collaboration with Tropos Motors to Advance Hyper-Efficient Electric Compact Utility Vehicles

Panasonic is at the smart transportation forefront, addressing the "right-sizing" trend which acknowledges that commercial vehicles can be smaller with very few compromises but with a lot of added benefits. With low-speed electric compact utility vehicles (eCUV), benefits to the fleet owner include lower cost of purchase with a reduced cost of operation and maintenance, which equates to a quicker return on investment. Additionally, Tropos Motors' eCUV, The ABLE™, offers unparalleled versatility combined with superior payload and towing capabilities with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

"Panasonic is working together with Tropos Motors to address the needs of businesses that depend on small commercial vehicles with the right mix of technologies and electrification solutions that also add societal value by providing cleaner alternatives," said Scott Morrison, director of advanced engineering at Panasonic Automotive. "If you can have a vehicle that has all of the capabilities of a larger truck, but in a smaller package, that is what makes it more appropriate for the job. It is not about down-sizing. It is about right-sizing," he continued.

Tropos Technologies is a developer of electric vehicle technology. As a leader in the eCUV market, Tropos Motors offers a diverse portfolio of hyper-efficient electric utility trucks with their ABLE™ platform. Models are designed for utility and versatility while keeping environmental concerns and safety at the forefront. Tropos ABLE™ vehicles vary in applications, ranging from emergency services to facilities, agriculture, and last-mile cargo delivery.

"Panasonic has positioned themselves as a trusted source in end-to-end transportation energy solutions," said John Bautista, founder and CEO of Tropos Technologies. "One of the things we at Tropos Technologies bring to Panasonic is our ability to take their technologies and put them into practical applications very efficiently in our Tropos Motors vehicle platforms," he concluded.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains, and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies, and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social channels.

About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors

Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley based start-up that manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job. For more information, please visit http://tropostech.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

