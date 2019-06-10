Panasonic Announces Extensive AV Portfolio Expansion at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America announces an expanded product and solution portfolio aimed at solving customers' audio and visual challenges in a range of industries, including 'live' entertainment, rental and staging, education, corporate, museums and houses of worship, along with broadcast, video production, filmmakers and more.

From June 12-14, at Booth #1300, Panasonic will introduce the world's smallest1 50Klm 4K DLP® SOLID SHINE 3-Chip laser projector, two new 1-Chip DLP™ 4K (4K Equivalent) laser projectors, a new series of 3LCD laser projectors and three new zero-offset ultra-short throw and short-throw lenses. Also showcased is a new 4K professional display featuring a built-in TV tuner, a new video wall model boasting a 'razor' thin bezel, and one of the world's best-comprehensive PTZ camera line. The 1.9GHz Digital Wireless Microphone System will be exhibited, offering an expandable, high-quality sound system for many venues of various sizes.

"Panasonic designs cutting-edge AV solutions portfolios focused on coupling top-quality 4K products with exceptional support," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, PSSNA. "Introducing this expanded 4K portfolio at InfoComm underscores our commitment to quality and leadership and continues to build on our reputation of superb experiences, technology and solutions, from our suite of high-brightness, virtually maintenance-free 4K projectors and high-impact 4K displays to our high-performance professional 4K cameras."

Featured demonstrations will focus on an E-Sports arena, immersive museum exhibits, integrated solutions for education, as well as collaboration solutions for corporate environments. Enabling these demonstrations will be Panasonic's new laser projectors, projector lenses and display portfolios.

PT-RQ50KU 3‐Chip DLP ® SOLID SHINE 4K+ Laser Projector – The world's smallest 50,000lm laser projector with native 4K resolution provides new potential for creating engaging and immersive experiences across live events and themed entertainment. Its compact, all-in-one body brings significant workflow advantages with simplified transportation, quick and flexible installation and adjustment while its vibrant color capabilities and reliable operation delivers up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free projection. Availability begins December 2019 .

® – The world's smallest 50,000lm laser projector with native resolution provides new potential for creating engaging and immersive experiences across live events and themed entertainment. Its compact, all-in-one body brings significant workflow advantages with simplified transportation, quick and flexible installation and adjustment while its vibrant color capabilities and reliable operation delivers up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free projection. Availability begins . PT-MZ16K Series 3LCD Laser Projectors – A 16Klm SOLID SHINE 3LCD laser projector delivering ultra-bright and vivid large-screen projection. The compact & lightweight projector supports uncompressed 4K /60p signal input via HDMI® or DIGITAL LINK. An eco-filter enabling 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation reduces labor, installation time and maintenance costs. With whisper-quiet operation, the PT-MZ16K projector is ideal for any education, corporate or house of worship venue. To round-out the Series, additional projectors will offer 13,000lm (PT-MZ13K) and 10,000lm (PT-MZ10K). Availability begins November 2019 .

– A 16Klm SOLID SHINE 3LCD laser projector delivering ultra-bright and vivid large-screen projection. The compact & lightweight projector supports uncompressed /60p signal input via HDMI® or DIGITAL LINK. An eco-filter enabling 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation reduces labor, installation time and maintenance costs. With whisper-quiet operation, the PT-MZ16K projector is ideal for any education, corporate or house of worship venue. To round-out the Series, additional projectors will offer 13,000lm (PT-MZ13K) and 10,000lm (PT-MZ10K). Availability begins . PT-RCQ10 Series 1-Chip DLP ® SOLID SHINE Laser Projector – Using a 4K smooth pixel drive and pure color harmonizer, the RCQ10 projector heightens color-reproduction, creating vivid, realistic, color-rich 4K environments at 10,000lm. With highly reliable performance of up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, designed with rental & staging, theme parks, museums and exhibitions in mind, the PT-RCQ10 will be available in November 2019 , the PT-RCQ80 providing the same features but at 8,000 will be available December 2019 .

® Using a smooth pixel drive and pure color harmonizer, the RCQ10 projector heightens color-reproduction, creating vivid, realistic, color-rich environments at 10,000lm. With highly reliable performance of up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, designed with rental & staging, theme parks, museums and exhibitions in mind, the PT-RCQ10 will be available in , the PT-RCQ80 providing the same features but at 8,000 will be available . PT-LRZ35 Series 1-Chip DLP® RGB LED Projector – Ideal for education and corporate venues, this new compact & lightweight portable 1-Chip DLP® projector is Panasonic's first portable projector to use the RGB LED light source. It is the smallest and lightest2 LED projector in the 3,500lm class. The RGB LED light source provides instant projection as soon as it is turned on, providing excellent color reproduction. The filter-less design and LED light source ensure stable, up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. Available December2019.

Panasonic designed three new zero-offset lenses to ensure images are projected in a crisp, clean and unobstructed manner. All three lenses have lens-shift for greater adjustment flexibility, saving time and effort. The two lens models with powered zoom simplify image size and position adjustment after installation.

ET-D3LEU100 Ultra Short‐Throw Lens – With a throw ratio of 0.40:1 (WUXGA), this ultra short-throw lens offers flexible installation options for 3-Chip DLP® projectors to accommodate projecting in tight spaces from very short distances. The L-shaped design eliminates lens under-hang, giving the audience a clear and unobstructed view of the image. Available August 2019 .

– With a throw ratio of 0.40:1 (WUXGA), this ultra short-throw lens offers flexible installation options for 3-Chip DLP® projectors to accommodate projecting in tight spaces from very short distances. The L-shaped design eliminates lens under-hang, giving the audience a clear and unobstructed view of the image. Available . ET-D3LEW200 Short Throw Zoom Lens – Similar to the ET-D3LEU100, the ET-D3LEW200 offers flexible installation options for 3-Chip DLP® projectors, with a throw ratio of 0.65 – 0.85:1 (WUXGA) for projection also in tight spaces, but further enhances flexibility with a powered optical zoom, eliminating offset without increasing projection distance. The L-shaped design eliminates lens under-hang, giving the audience a clear and unobstructed view of the image. Available August 2019 .

– Similar to the ET-D3LEU100, the ET-D3LEW200 offers flexible installation options for 3-Chip DLP® projectors, with a throw ratio of 0.65 – 0.85:1 (WUXGA) for projection also in tight spaces, but further enhances flexibility with a powered optical zoom, eliminating offset without increasing projection distance. The L-shaped design eliminates lens under-hang, giving the audience a clear and unobstructed view of the image. Available . ET-DLE020 Ultra Short-Throw Zoom Lens – The industry's first3 ultra short-throw lens featuring powered optical zoom, is designed to fit Panasonic 1-Chip DLP® projectors. The lens offers a reduced throw distance with flexible zoom to project in extremely tight spaces, limiting on-screen shadows from presenters or people passing in front of the screen. Available October 2019 .

With Panasonic's extensive professional display portfolio, customers can tailor display offerings to fit their many unique organizational needs. New professional displays include:

TH-55VF2/TH-55 VF2H Series Professional Video Wall Displays – High-end professional LCD video wall displays with a razor-thin bezel to bezel of just 0.88 mm, with either 700cd/m2 (TH-55VF2H) or 500 cd/m2 (TH-55VF2) of brightness. These new models make it possible to configure virtually seamless, multi-screen displays for dynamic, large-screen images. The displays feature In Plane Switching to provide a high visibility from any viewing angle, with the surface of each panel processed to reduce glare and reflections. Available late 2019.

– High-end professional LCD video wall displays with a razor-thin bezel to bezel of just 0.88 mm, with either 700cd/m2 (TH-55VF2H) or 500 cd/m2 (TH-55VF2) of brightness. These new models make it possible to configure virtually seamless, multi-screen displays for dynamic, large-screen images. The displays feature In Plane Switching to provide a high visibility from any viewing angle, with the surface of each panel processed to reduce glare and reflections. Available late 2019. TH-55LFV9 Professional Video Wall Displays – Expanding the LFV series with an ultra-thin bezel to bezel width of 3.5mm and 500 cd/m2 of brightness, the series enables a two-system input switch that can be used to back up the signal with fail-over and fail-back functionality 4 , ensuring a high level of reliability and continuous, 24-hour operation for mission critical applications. Each display features In Plane Switching for high visibility from any viewing angle, with the surface of each panel processed to reduce glare and reflections. Available October 2019 .

– Expanding the LFV series with an ultra-thin bezel to bezel width of 3.5mm and 500 cd/m2 of brightness, the series enables a two-system input switch that can be used to back up the signal with fail-over and fail-back functionality , ensuring a high level of reliability and continuous, 24-hour operation for mission critical applications. Each display features In Plane Switching for high visibility from any viewing angle, with the surface of each panel processed to reduce glare and reflections. Available . CQ1 Series Professional TVs – Featuring six new models with a brightness of 400cd/m2, 4K resolution and capable of supporting 4K /60p signals, the CQ1 displays are designed for continuous 16-hours of operation and equipped with basic terminals such as HDMI CEC. The two larger 86 and 75-inch displays, feature In-Plane Switching technology, while the smaller 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch displays, feature vertical alignment technology. These displays include a built-in TV tuner for access to broadcast, cable and subscription TV services, making them an ideal solution for corporate, education and sports bar applications. Available August 2019 .

– Featuring six new models with a brightness of 400cd/m2, resolution and capable of supporting /60p signals, the CQ1 displays are designed for continuous 16-hours of operation and equipped with basic terminals such as HDMI CEC. The two larger 86 and 75-inch displays, feature In-Plane Switching technology, while the smaller 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch displays, feature vertical alignment technology. These displays include a built-in TV tuner for access to broadcast, cable and subscription TV services, making them an ideal solution for corporate, education and sports bar applications. Available . SQ1 Series Professional Displays – Adding sizes of 49, 55 and 65-inches, to the existing 86 and 98-inch portfolio and capable of 24/7 continuous operation, the SQ1 series allows simple set up with DIGITAL LINK, based on the HDBaseT™ standard, connecting video, audio and control signals to external devices with a single LAN cable. A built-in 4K USB media player eliminates the need for an external media player. The SQ1 Series also features the new Intel® Smart Display Module (SDM) slot, making it possible to customize the display and its connectivity for a customer's application needs. Shipping begins September 2019 .

In its professional video line, Panasonic is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its professional Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras. Highlights of Panasonic's Pro Video solutions on display include:

AW-HE42 full HD pan/tilt/zoom camera -- Cost-effective, 1080p integrated PTZ camera offers significant improvements in lensing, stabilization and interfacing than prior Panasonic models in this class. With a wide range of interfaces including 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP. Equipped with a 1/2.3-type FHD MOS sensor, HE42 offers a wide horizontal viewing angle of 65.1 degrees, a 20X optical zoom and 30X i.Zoom and genlock. Available in June with a list price under $5,000 .

-- Cost-effective, 1080p integrated PTZ camera offers significant improvements in lensing, stabilization and interfacing than prior Panasonic models in this class. With a wide range of interfaces including 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP. Equipped with a 1/2.3-type FHD MOS sensor, HE42 offers a wide horizontal viewing angle of 65.1 degrees, a 20X optical zoom and 30X i.Zoom and genlock. Available in June with a list price under . AW-UE4 4K 30p Digital pan/tilt/zoom camera – Ideal for small meeting rooms and group conferencing; the compact UE4 offers a 1/2.5-inch 8M pixels single sensor to capture 3840 x 2160 resolution images and a super wide-angle 111degree field of view (horizontally). Its interfaces include HDMI/LAN/USB and RTSP/RTMP for streaming. Available October 2019 .

Ideal for small meeting rooms and group conferencing; the compact UE4 offers a 1/2.5-inch pixels single sensor to capture 3840 x 2160 resolution images and a super wide-angle 111degree field of view (horizontally). Its interfaces include HDMI/LAN/USB and RTSP/RTMP for streaming. Available . AG-CX350 4K Handheld Camcorder - The industry's lightest 4K 10-bit fixed-lens camcorder also brings impressive new features, including 4K 10-bit 60p capture, HDR recording and is equipped with the RTMP/RTSP/RTP protocol for live streaming and NDI | HX-ready IP connection.

- The industry's lightest 10-bit fixed-lens camcorder also brings impressive new features, including 10-bit 60p capture, HDR recording and is equipped with the RTMP/RTSP/RTP protocol for live streaming and NDI | HX-ready IP connection. AK-UC4000 4K HDR & HD Slow Mo Studio Camera – This HDR Capable studio/field camera offers superb color reproduction as well as 2X, 3X, 4X High Speed image capture. The camera also features 12G-SDI, TICO over SDI ( 4K over 3G-SDI) output, and MoIP, making it suitable not only for studio production but for a wide range of operations such as sports and live events.

For more information around Panasonic's InfoComm 2019 Activities, visit: https://na.panasonic.com/infocomm

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

DLP and DLP logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Texas Instruments.

Intel® is a trademark of Intel Corporation

InfoComm is owned by Avixa™

1 For laser-phosphor projectors in the single-body 50,000-lumens-class or higher, as of February 2019

2 Smallest and lightest in the 3,500-lumen brightness class, RGB LED projector as of June 2019, according to a Panasonic survey

3 No other powered zoom ultra short-throw lens available as of June 2019, according to a Panasonic survey

4 TH-55LFV9: failover only

