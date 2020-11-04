Panasonic Announces Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX S1H, S1R, S1, S5 and LUMIX G100 and Further Upgrades for the LUMIX S1 with a Future Firmware Update

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce the release of firmware update programs for DC-S1H (Ver.2.2), S1R (Ver.1.6), S1 (Ver.1.6) and S5 (Ver.2.0) for the LUMIX S Series full-frame mirrorless cameras and for DC-G100 (Ver.1.1) LUMIX G Series MFT(Micro Four Thirds) mirrorless camera on November 24, 2020. Panasonic is also pleased to announce the future firmware update exclusively for S1(Ver.2.0) to further enhance the functions and performance in the first half of 2021.

1. Firmware Update Programs to be released on 24 November 2020

[DC-S1H Firmware Version 2.2] [DC-S1R Firmware Version 1.6]

[DC-S1 Firmware Version 1.6] [DC-S5 Firmware Version 2.0]

Improved AF performance [S1H] [S1R] [S1]

LUMIX's state-of-the-art AF technology and performance of the new LUMIX S5 will also be available on the S1R, S1H and S1. The upgraded AF notably excels in detection of human and its movement. In addition to the eye, face, body the head is also separately recognized by real-time detection technology to provide even more precise focusing. The camera keeps tracking the subject person even if he/she moves quickly, turns his/her back to the camera, tilts his/her head or moves far away from the camera. In addition, improvements to the DFD technology has enhanced AFC, which also enables users to keep tracking small or fast-moving subjects to capture them in crisp focus. Users can take these advantages in both still and video recording.

Human/Animal recognition can be set ON or OFF when the AF mode is set to [1-Area] or [1-Area+]. [S1H] [S1R] [S1] [S5]

[AF+MF] can be used during video recording [S1H] [S1R] [S1] [S5]

Recognition performance during video recording in V-Log has been improved. [S1H] [S1] [S5]

[SS/Gain Operation] function has been added. [S1R] [S1] [S5]

[Red REC Frame Indicator] is available. [S1R] [S1]

It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically. [S1H] [S1R] [S1]

4K video files can be transferred to a smartphone via Wi-Fi. [S1H] [S1R] [S1]

[Horizontal Image Flip(Monitor)] / [Vertical Image Flip(Monitor)] enables to reverse or not to reverse the monitor image when the free-angle monitor is rotated. [S1H] [S5]

5K (4992x3744) video recording in MOV is available. [S1R]

5K 30p/25p/24p 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP 200Mbps LPCM

[Like 2100(HLG)] has been added in [Photo Style] to support 10-bit HDR video recording. [S1R]

High-Resolution audio recording using an XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 is available and it can be controlled with [XLR Mic Adaptor Setting] menu. *MOV only [S1R]

[Luminance Level] function supports the 10-bit mode. [S1R]

4K 60P/50P 4:2:2 10-bit video output over HDMI has been supported. [S1R]

C4K (4096x2160) MOV can be recorded. [S5]

C4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP 150Mbps LPCM C4K 30p/25p/24p 4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP 150Mbps LPCM C4K 30p/25p/24p 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP 100Mbps LPCM

RAW Video Data output over HDMI has been supported. [S5]

[5.9K] / [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW Video Data can be output over HDMI.

The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos NINJA V.

* All functions may not be available depending on the situation. * Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V. * Apply the LUT(Look up table ) available on the following customer supports site to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/

It is possible to display a Vector Scope. [S5]

[Master Pedestal Level] function has been added. [S5]

[L.ClassicNeo] and [L.Monochrome S] have been added to Photo Style. [S5]

DC-G100 Firmware Version 1.1

The camera will be compatible with LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta).

[Horizontal Image Flip(Monitor)] / [Vertical Image Flip(Monitor)] enables to reverse or not to reverse the monitor image when the free-angle monitor is rotated.

2.Firmware Update Program to be released in the first half of 2021

DC-S1 Firmware Version 2.0

To meet the demands of users, the LUMIX S1 will continue to evolve. [5.9K] / [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI, thus, the RAW video data can be recorded on Atomos Ninja V*1*2. Also, 5.9K/C4K internal video recording, 4K60p/50p 4:2:0 10bit recording as well as Anamorphic mode and Timecode will also be available*2. The firmware itself enables manual setting of Dual Native ISO.

*1 5.9K(5888x3312) 29.97p/25p, 4K(4128x2176) 59.94p/50p, Anamorphic 3.5K(3536x2656)/50p. *2 To activate functions related to MOV and V-Log video recording, a Software Upgrade Key DMW-SFU2 (sold separately) is required. Users who already have DMW-SFU2 do not need to purchase extra DMW-SFU2.

Panasonic further addresses technology development and its achievement shall be applied not only to the new products but also to those already released via firmware update.

