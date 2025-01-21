Panasonic Announces Four 4K 60p 10bit Professional Camcorders with a Wide-Angle 25mm*¹ Lens and 24x Optical Zoom

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In early March, Panasonic will release four models of 4K professional camcorders to meet all video production, broadcasting, and distribution needs. The AG-CX20 and HC-X2100 have a removable handle unit, while the HC-X1600 is compatible with the separately sold handle unit.

The 4K 60p 10-bit camcorders combine a compact and lightweight body for superior mobility with unparalleled optical performance featuring a 25mm wide-angle and 24x optical zoom. This series has been highly acclaimed by directors who record with one-man operations and at other professional filming locations requiring high mobility and image-quality performance.

For the latest models, Panasonic has incorporated improvements based on feedback to make them even more useful for video production for more users. The main improvements are as follows.

Improved viewfinder operability: High-resolution OLED viewfinder with 1,770 K dots and larger eyecups.

The high-end AG-CX20/HC-X2100 models support FHD live streaming through Wi-Fi and ethernet. In addition, the AG-CX20 will support the SRT*4 protocol for high-quality, low-latency streaming. From a system standpoint, the AG-CX20/HC-X2100 are equipped with 3G-SDI and support simultaneous output with HDMI. The AG-CX20 also provides NDI HX2-compliant IP connectivity for smooth live streaming in a network environment.

Panasonic will continue to introduce camcorders that meet a wide range of needs, from directors who conduct on-location shooting and interviews to video creators who pursue high-quality video production and live streaming.

*1 35mm camera equivalent.

*2 Except HC-X1200

*3 AG-CX20/HC-X2100 only

*4 To be added by firmware update

Feature Comparison AG-CX20 HC-X2100 HC-X1600 HC-X1200 HC-X2100 Features

+ HC-X1600 Features

+ HC-X1200 Features

+

P2 MXF

microP2 card Support

NDI HX2 Compatible

SRT Protocol*1 3G SDI-Out

Simultaneous SDI/HDMI output

USB Tethering

Ethernet *2

Dual Codec Recording *1

Detachable Handle Unit Included Built-in Wi-Fi (5GHz/2.4GHz)

HC ROP

MOV Recording (4:2:2-10bit rec, 24bit- LPCM)

4:2:2 10-bit Internal Recording

FHD Live Streaming

Compatible with the Optional Detachable Handle Unit

Tiltable Viewfinder with Large Eyecup

XLR Input x 2 *3

LED Light*4 4K 60p recording

Wide 25mm and Optical 24x Zoom Lens

4K High-Precision AF

5-Axis Hybrid O.I.S.

HEVC 4:2:0 10-bit

Internal ND Filter

Heat-Dispersing Design

Two Manual Rings

Double SD Card Slot

USB PD (Type-C)

Long Life Battery

*1 To be added by firmware update. *2 USB-LAN conversion adaptor is needed. *3 The optional handle unit is needed.



Featuring Optical Performance for Precise Shooting

The integrated lens offers a remarkably powerful, optical 24x zoom that ranges from 25mm* 1 wide-angle to 600mm *1 tele. i.ZOOM achieves 32x at 4K mode and 48x at FHD mode. The 4-Drive Lens System drives the four lens groups independently, thus achieving the optical 24x zoom and compact body size.

The camcorders support a variety of bit rates and formats to meet professional needs. This enabled 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording with a maximum of 29.97 p in UHD and 59.94p in FHD. When set for 10-bit recording, the camcorder delivers 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output, enabling high-image-quality capture with an external recorder. Highly efficient HEVC recording (LongGOP/10-bit 4:2:0/MOV) is also supported for recording UHD 59.94p at a high bit rate of 200 Mbps.

As for file formats, in addition to MOV *1 , MP4, and AVCHD, the AG-CX20 also supports the ideal P2 MXF for the editing system for broadcast stations and recording by the AVC-Intra/AVC-LongG codecs is supported.

In addition, low bit rate recording formats of 28 Mbps (50p/59.94p), 24 Mbps (23.98p), and 20 Mbps (25p/29.97p) are planned to be added to the FHD MP4 recording in the next firmware update.

A bright video light is built into the handle. The dimmer dial can adjust the brightness for shooting in dim lighting. For shooting in even darker conditions, commercially available IR lights*1 are supported for IR (Infrared) Shooting. The high-resolution 3.5-inch monitor with approximately 2,760 K dots provides excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. It has an electrostatic touch panel that enables smooth operation when selecting menus, and the size of the eyecups has been increased to ensure comfort when shooting for long periods. The included large-capacity battery does not protrude when attached and enables extended shooting.

*1 Recommended: 850-nm wavelength light

Continuous Recordable Time (approx.)

CX20 / X2100 X1600 / X1200 50Hz: 4h 50min. 60Hz: 4h 35min. 50Hz: 6h 30min. 60Hz: 6h 10min.

When using the LCD monitor and not using the external terminal



Double SD Card Slot Meets Recording Needs

Two SD memory card slots are provided. With Unlimited Relay Recording, the recording media switches automatically and seamlessly from Slot 1 to Slot 2. Simultaneous or Background Recording is also selectable to match the workflow and card necessity.

Unlimited *1 Relay Recording: Data is recorded continuously by automatically switching the recording SD card from Slot 1 to Slot 2. Changing the full SD card with a new SD card allows images to be recorded continuously for many hours.

Data is recorded continuously by automatically switching the recording SD card from Slot 1 to Slot 2. Changing the full SD card with a new SD card allows images to be recorded continuously for many hours. Simultaneous Recording: In this highly redundant recording mode, identical data is recorded onto cards in both slots.

In this highly redundant recording mode, identical data is recorded onto cards in both slots. Background Recording: One SD card can be set in Slot 2 to record continuously, and another can be set in Slot 1 to record necessary scenes by turning REC on and off.

One SD card can be set in Slot 2 to record continuously, and another can be set in Slot 1 to record necessary scenes by turning REC on and off. Dual Codec Recording *2 (AG-CX20/HC-X2100 only): Records images simultaneously in two different formats, such as Main (UHD/FHD) and Sub (FHD), etc. This achieves an efficient workflow.

*1 If the relay recording time reaches 10 hours, shooting will temporarily stop and then automatically restart a few seconds later.

+48V Phantom Power Supply/MIC/LINE Selectable XLR Audio Input with Manual Volume is equipped for each of 2 channels. Also supported is a 24-bit linear PCM system (MOV/P2 MXF *1 ), 16-bit AAC (MP4), or Dolby Audio system (AVCHD) high-quality 2-channel audio recording. The optional handle unit (VW-HU1) is required for HC-X1600.

Supports 5GHz Wi-Fi® (IEEE802.11ac)*1 in addition to the 2.4 GHz band. USB tethering*2 using a smartphone is now also possible in unstable network environments such as those with frequent radio interference. Live view is now available via the dedicated tablet/smartphone app "HC ROP", which improves operability for wireless control of camera settings, lens control, etc.

The AG-CX20/HC-X2100 supports RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol), allowing live streaming of concerts, sporting event broadcasts, news, etc. to Facebook, YouTube, and others. The AG-CX20 will support the next-generation image transmission protocol SRT in the next firmware upgrade, enabling live streaming with high image quality and low latency.

The AG-CX20/HC-X2100 is equipped with ethernet for more stable live streaming, and a wired LAN connection is available using a commercially available USB LAN conversion adapter.

In addition, the AG-CX20 features the NDI HX2 mode, which allows transmission and camera control over an IP connection without needing external converters.

The AG-CX20/HC-X2100 also supports simultaneous 3G-SDI and HDMI output, with up to FHD 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video output from SDI.

*1 All models except HC-X1200 support Wi-Fi.

*2 USB tethering is supported only with the AG-CX20/HC-X2100.

Optional Accessory

A Handle Unit (VW-HU1) has been added as an optional accessory. It is easily detached and equipped with a 2-channel XLR Audio Input, audio control, and LED light. Operation of the zoom lever attached to the Handle Unit maintains a constant zoom speed, which can be set in 7 steps from the menu.

Price and availability

The camcorders will be available at valued channel partners in early March. The HC-X2100 price will be $2,199.99, the HC-X1600: $1,699.99 and the HC-X1200: $1,299.99.

