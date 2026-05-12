Panasonic Announces New LUMIX L10 Fixed Lens Camera

Celebrating 25 Years of LUMIX

To mark the 25th anniversary of LUMIX, the LUMIX L10 will be available in three color variations: Black, Silver, and a commemorative Titanium Gold Special Edition. This milestone special edition celebrates LUMIX's heritage and design vision. Inspired by the LUMIX's philosophy of "Shaping Emotions"-無心(Mushin), the LUMIX L10 brings together trusted craftsmanship, timeless aesthetics, and advanced imaging technology in a compact body. A signature saffiano leather-textured finish defines the camera's look, complemented by a high-quality metal exterior and magnesium alloy front case, offering a contemporary and enduring design.

The Titanium Gold Special Edition LUMIX L10 also comes with several exclusive features, including a refined menu interface adopting a Titanium Gold theme to create visual harmony with the exterior, subtly placed rear branding that remains visible only to its owner and support for commercially available screw-in shutter buttons for personal customization. A selection of dedicated accessories are also unique to the Titanium Gold kit, these are additional auto lens cap, shoulder strap, and lens cloth. The Titanium Gold Edition will be available through limited sales channels, primarily via the official Panasonic Store with availability varying by region.

Weighing approximately 508g / 1.12 lb (*1), the LUMIX L10 is built to carry all day, with an intuitive layout for one‑handed operation. Its tactile controls and balanced design creates a seamless shooting experience, enabling photographers to capture moments freely, without distraction, particularly suited for street, travel and everyday photography.

Premium optics and Imaging Performance

The LUMIX L10 features a LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX 24-75mm lens (*2) with an F1.7–2.8 aperture, combining expressive depth, beautiful bokeh, and versatile performance. A precision-machined metal barrel and manual aperture ring enhance tactile control, while AF macro shooting from as close as 3 cm at the wide end broadens creative possibilities. Whether capturing sweeping landscapes, intimate portraits, or documentary work, the lens delivers delicate gradations of light and shadow with better clarity.

With a 20.4MP (*3) resolution, it delivers rich texture, natural color, and refined tonal gradation. The 4/3 type back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor and latest image processing engine deliver higher image quality. Dynamic Range Boost further enhances tonal richness, delivering expanded shadow detail in still photography.

Another stand out feature is that the L10 also incorporates a multi-aspect shooting capability. By utilizing a sensor larger than the lens image circle, it maintains a consistent angle of view across 4:3, 3:2, and 16:9 (*4) aspect ratios, providing greater compositional flexibility without altering framing.

Creative Color and Workflow Integration

Guided by Panasonic's picture‑making philosophy of "Capturing It All," LUMIX color science is designed to deliver realistic reproduction, creating images that feel natural, rich, and emotionally engaging. In addition to LUMIX's signature Photo Styles, the LUMIX L10 introduces new film-inspired looks, including L.Classic, with soft tones and muted colors for a gentle, delicate atmosphere, and L.ClassicGold, featuring warm amber highlights and nostalgic contrasts.

With REAL TIME LUT, users can load custom LUTs directly into the camera and preview the final look while shooting. Up to two LUTs can be layered for added creative flexibility. Using the LUMIX Lab app, users can further expand their options by generating LUTs from their favorite images with Magic LUT (*5), powered by AI-based color analysis

To support capturing those decisive moments, the LUMIX L10 features Phase Hybrid AF with 779 focus points, advanced AI-based eye, face, and subject recognition (including Urban Sports), high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter, and reliable optical image stabilization for stable handheld capture.

A 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor, both supporting a vertically optimized UI, provide flexible framing for modern shooting styles. The LUMIX L10 supports both still and short-form video workflows, including MP4 (Lite) for quick social sharing, along with high-speed transfer and editing via the LUMIX Lab app.

Built for Everyday Creativity

The LUMIX L10 combines refined design with advanced imaging to support creativity confidently and beautifully, allowing photographers to focus on the moments and emotions before them. Panasonic will continue to empower creators and expand the possibilities of visual expression for further years ahead.

Main Features

1. Commemorative Titanium Gold Special Edition

In addition to the standard Black and Silver models, a commemorative Titanium Gold Special Edition has been introduced to mark the 25th anniversary of LUMIX.

Supports screw‑in shutter release buttons for customized touch and response.

Titanium Gold–themed menu interface for a consistent design experience.

Including exclusive accessories: Titanium‑colored automatic lens cap, Leather strap, Dedicated lens cloth.

Available through limited sales channels, primarily the official Panasonic Store with availability varying by region.

2. Compact premium design with uncompromising image quality

Flat, compact body weighing approximately 508g / 1.12 lb (*1) , designed for everyday use while maintaining professional handling.

, designed for everyday use while maintaining professional handling. High-quality metal exterior with magnesium alloy front case, paired with a saffiano leather-textured finish for a modern yet classic look.

LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX 24–75mm (*2) F1.7–2.8 lens delivers rich depth, beautiful bokeh, and delicate gradation of light and shadow.

F1.7–2.8 lens delivers rich depth, beautiful bokeh, and delicate gradation of light and shadow. The camera is equipped with a 4/3-type back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and the latest-generation image processing engine. Its effective 20.4MP (*3) resolution delivers high resolution, rich tonal expression, and natural texture reproduction.

resolution delivers high resolution, rich tonal expression, and natural texture reproduction. A multi‑aspect sensor design enables shooting in 4:3, 3:2, or 16:9 (*4) , while maintaining a consistent angle of view—supporting intentional composition across different formats.

, while maintaining a consistent angle of view—supporting intentional composition across different formats. Highly immersive shooting experience with a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and 1.84-million-dot free-angle rear monitor, supporting both horizontal and vertical compositions.

3. Advanced imaging performance that captures decisive moments

High-speed, high-precision Phase Hybrid AF with 779 focus points for reliable subject tracking.

Advanced AI-based real-time recognition AF, supporting eyes, faces, bodies, animals, vehicles, and dynamic scenes such as urban sports.

High-speed burst shooting up to 30 fps with electronic shutter and approx. 11 fps with mechanical shutter, ideal for fast-moving subjects.

Reliable image stabilization and POWER O.I.S. support stable shooting in low light, night scenes, and close-ups.

4. Creative color expression and seamless workflow

REAL TIME LUT allows creators to load and apply custom LUTs in-camera while shooting.

Dedicated LUT button provides instant access to color settings for intuitive creative control.

Two new film-inspired Photo Styles are added L.Classic and L.ClassicGold.

Smartphone integration via the LUMIX Lab app, enabling high-speed transfer, RAW editing, Magic LUT (LUT generating feature using AI) (*5) , and easy social media sharing.

, and easy social media sharing. Versatile video formats include MP4 (Lite) for quick social sharing.

*1 The combined weight of the body, battery, SD memory card, and hot shoe cover. (excluding the body cap)

*2 35mm camera equivalent

*3 Total sensor pixel count is 26.5 megapixel.

*4 When the aspect ratio is set to 1:1, the left and right edges are cropped, resulting in a narrower angle of view.

*5 Please use images that do not violate their license terms, applicable laws and regulations, or legal rights such as copyright and portrait rights.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human-centric AI, green energy solutions and next-generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next-generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

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SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America