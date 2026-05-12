Panasonic Announces New Updates for the LUMIX Lab App and LUMIX S9

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has introduced new updates for its LUMIX Lab app as well as the firmware for the full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S9, providing users with greater flexibility for editing and customization.

The LUMIX Lab update will be available free of charge on May 20th, 1:00am UTC via app stores. The update for S9 is planned for release in June 2026, via the LUMIX Global Customer Support website.

With this update, firmware update support via the LUMIX Lab app has been added for compatible cameras (*1). Users can now update their cameras and lenses directly through the app, without downloading firmware to a PC and copying it to a memory card.

Going forward, firmware updates will be available via the app, with additional camera models to follow. The first update delivered via the app will be for the LUMIX S9, available in June (*2). Interchangeable-lens firmware updates via the app are planned to become available from around mid-2026.

LUMIX Lab App Ver. 3.0.0

RAW editing support (*3) has been added, enabling more detailed editing tailored to user preferences.

has been added, enabling more detailed editing tailored to user preferences. Slow & Quick (S&Q) video editing has been added, allowing users to edit dynamic video scenes directly on their smartphones.

Camera firmware update can be performed via the LUMIX Lab app. (*1) (*2)

LUTs can now be created with additional parameters such as grain, color noise, sharpness, and noise reduction. (*4)

The app's UI has been updated.

Features limited to LUMIX L10 and S9 (Ver.2.0)

My Photo Style can now be edited within the app for greater customization.

Wired connection is now supported for transferring images, LUTs and My Photo Style edits, allowing for faster file transfers and more stable connection.

LUTs created with additional parameters such as grain, color noise, sharpness, and noise reduction can be applied directly in-camera to photos and videos using REAL TIME LUT. (*5)

LUMIX S9 Ver. 2.0

Support for LUMIX Lab app ver.3.0.0 has been added. My Photo Style can now be edited within the app for greater customization. Wired connection is now supported for transferring images, LUTs and My Photo Style edits, allowing for faster file transfers and more stable connection. LUTs created with additional parameters such as grain, color noise, sharpness, and noise reduction can be applied directly in-camera to photos and videos using REAL TIME LUT. (*5)



*1 Compatible cameras (as of May 2026): DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2, DC-S1M2ES, DC-S5M2, DC-S5M2X, DC-S9, DC-GH7, DC-G9M2, DC-L10

*2 To perform an update via the app, LUMIX Lab Ver. 3.0.0 is required. A memory card must also be inserted in the camera, and the camera firmware must be updated to the versions listed below (or later):

DC-S1RM2: Ver.1.5, DC-S1M2: Ver.1.4, DC-S1M2ES: Ver.1.4, DC-S5M2: Ver.3.7, DC-S5M2X: Ver.2.7, DC-S9: Ver.1.9,

DC-GH7: Ver.1.7, DC-G9M2: Ver.2.6

*3 RAW images shot on cameras compatible with the LUMIX Lab app can be edited.

*4 When applying LUTs in the LUMIX Lab app, sharpness and noise reduction settings will not be applied to videos.

*5 When applying LUTs with additional parameters using REAL TIME LUT, grain and color noise are supported only for photos in S9 Ver.2.0, and for both photos and videos in L10.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human-centric AI, green energy solutions and next-generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next-generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

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SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America