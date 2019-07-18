Panasonic Announces New NN-GN68KS Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology + FlashXpress Broiler

Inverter Microwave Cooking + Instant Broiling Unlike traditional microwaves that rely on a pulse-on, pulse-off power flow to prepare foods, Panasonic's Inverter technology creates a seamless, continuous stream of power to thoroughly heat for evenly prepared foods — with no cold spots — across a wide range of cooking techniques.

The dual infrared FlashXpress Broiler creates instant heat to quickly and easily crisp, brown and enjoy flavorful foods like mac and cheese, nachos and fried chicken, plus veggie frittatas, fresh flatbread, weeknight pasta bakes and more. A specially designed broiling rack lifts food close to infrared grilling element to deliver the crispy brown finish that's been missing in traditional microwave cooking.

Genius Sensors Take the Guesswork Out of Cooking

The 1000W high-power Panasonic NN-GN68KS microwave also includes a Genius Sensor Cook and Reheat feature to take the guesswork out of great snacks and meals. As you cook or reheat, Genius sensors continually measure the amount of steam emitted from the food, and automatically signal the oven's microprocessor to calculate and adjust remaining cooking and reheating time for optimum results.

Cook, Reheat and Defrost

Touch-button simple, Genius Sensor Cook prepares nutrient-rich foods with the perfect heating levels and times. Its 10 Sensor Cook settings heat oatmeal, breakfast sausage, omelets, soups, potatoes, fresh vegetables, rice, quinoa, pasta and fish fillets. Genius Sensor Reheat thoroughly warms leftovers like casseroles, plated dinners, soups and stews and more while retaining their natural nutrients and textures. For frozen foods, Panasonic's TurboDefrost feature accelerates defrosting time to thaw foods evenly to quickly prepare foods for more efficient cooking and broiling.

Cooking Made Simpler

The space-saving, stainless-steel Panasonic NN-GN68KS Microwave + Flash Xpress Broiler makes cooking easier and more convenient with 1.1 cu.ft. capacity, 11 power levels, 13.4 in. glass turntable, intelligent multi-function touch control panel and LED, interior light, easy-clean interior, and the manual controls you need for more adventurous recipes and menus.

Panasonic NN-GN68KS touch controls include a Grill button to cook, reheat, brown and crisp, plus Combination Auto Settings to mix infrared and microwave heating. Handy Quick 30 and Add Time buttons add precise, extra heating time when needed, plus a useful Keep Warm setting to keep foods fresh and warm up to 30 minutes until ready to serve. The microwave's 3-level popcorn button lets popcorn lovers choose the optimal popping temperature and time for different microwave bag capacities (3.2, 2.7, or 1.5 oz.) for hot, sumptuous snacking.

An accessory trim kit will be available for the NN-GN68KS in November with a model number:NN-TK623GS.

To learn more about NN-GN68KS Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology + Flash Xpress Broiler, go to https://www.amazon.com/Panasonic-Countertop-Microwave-FlashXpress-Broiler/dp/B07PS1Q6YV/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=microwave+broiler&qid=1559747793&s=gateway&sr=8-3.

And for more about Panasonic's full, versatile line of Microwave Ovens and other appliances, go to https://shop.panasonic.com/.

Please visit the FlashXpress Broiler YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E29l1_KKs0g&list=PLE5h8viPq2AO17dmaq4buJ0P1ejAymT4I

