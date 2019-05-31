Panasonic Announces New Teleconverters for LUMIX S Series Telephoto Zoom Lenses 1.4x Teleconverter DMW-STC14 and 2x Teleconverter DMW-STC20
May 31, 2019, 16:30 ET
NEWARK, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced new teleconverters for the LUMIX S Series telephoto zoom lenses – a 1.4x Teleconverter DMW-STC14 and a 2x Teleconverter DMW-STC20-- available in July. The latest teleconverters can be attached to the LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. (S-R70200)*1, turning the lens into a super telephoto lens with extended zoom range of maximum 400mm with high-speed and high-precision AF. The rugged and dust/splash-resistant*2 design withstands use under harsh conditions, even in -10 degrees Centigrade for high mobility.
Both teleconverters DMW-STC14 and DMW-STC20 will also be compatible with the new 70-200mm / F2.8 S Series lens, to be introduced later in 2019.
Specifications:
DMW-STC14
Lens Composition 7 lenses including 2 UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index Lens) lenses in 4 groups
DMW-STC20
Lens Composition 8 lenses including 2 UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index Lens) lenses in 4 groups
*1 The firmware needs to be updated to its latest version.
*2 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.
・Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:
Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix
Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa
Press Resource Contacts: pressrm@us.panasonic.com
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
Share this article