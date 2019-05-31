Panasonic Announces New Teleconverters for LUMIX S Series Telephoto Zoom Lenses 1.4x Teleconverter DMW-STC14 and 2x Teleconverter DMW-STC20

Both teleconverters DMW-STC14 and DMW-STC20 will also be compatible with the new 70-200mm / F2.8 S Series lens, to be introduced later in 2019.

Specifications:

DMW-STC14

Lens Composition 7 lenses including 2 UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index Lens) lenses in 4 groups

DMW-STC20

Lens Composition 8 lenses including 2 UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index Lens) lenses in 4 groups

*1 The firmware needs to be updated to its latest version.

*2 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

・Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

