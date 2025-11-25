Panasonic Announces New Updates for its LUMIX S Series Camera Firmware and LUMIX Flow App

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has introduced a series of new firmware updates for its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S1RII, S1II and S1IIE, aimed at improving the hybrid shooting experience and enhancing functionality. In conjunction with the camera firmware update, an update for the app will also be released. All updates will be available from November 25, 2025, at 8:00pm EST, via the LUMIX Global Customer Support website and app stores.

User feedback has played a key role in shaping this update, such as optimized thermal management, addition of MP4(Lite) recording option, and UI improvements. With support and input from the LUMIX community, Panasonic has further refined the shooting and workflow experience. The company remains dedicated to this approach, providing ongoing firmware updates and product enhancements with a commitment to supporting creators and delivering the best possible tools for their craft.

LUMIX S1RII Firmware Ver. 1.3 / S1II Ver. 1.2 / S1IIE Ver. 1.2 Updates

Improved Thermal Control Algorithm for Longer Recording Time: The thermal control algorithm has been improved to make the recording time less affected by environmental factors.

Addition of Lower-Speed Option for SH Burst Shooting: A lower-speed option has been added to SH burst shooting, including pre-burst shooting. (*1)

AF Improvements: Auto-recognition frames for only the main subject can now be set for display while using autofocus. AF frame display for human eye recognition can be set to 'rectangular' while using autofocus. Enhanced tracking AF stability through algorithm improvements.

Added Video Features: The option for the low-bitrate video format "MP4(Lite)" can now be selected.

*3.8K (3840x2560) 29.97p/25.00p 50Mbps

Improved compatibility: Compatibility with our interchangeable lens S-R100500 and teleconverter (DMW-STC14/STC20) has been improved.

Support for LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Flow Ver.1.4: External monitor function allows applying LUTs to live view, displaying multiple frame markers, and showing focus frames.

Other Functionality Improvements and Enhancements: An icon indicating that the preview effect is disabled will be displayed on the shooting screen when [Constant Preview] is set to [OFF]. ISO Auto can be set in the [ISO Displayed Setting] menu in the Custom Menu. A bug where the live view quality differed between standby mode and video recording mode when applying false color has been fixed. Added a 1.6x display option for the Anamorphic Desqueeze Display. The base ISO sensitivity can now be visible on the ISO sensitivity setting screen when Dual Native ISO is set to AUTO. The default setting for functions registered to the sub video rec. button has been changed to "No Setting" in both Photo Mode and Playback Mode. The processing time for focus stacking has been improved through algorithm enhancements. A menu that allows you to display the live view with the same quality during both standby and video recording modes has been added. (*2)



LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Flow Ver.1.4:

Support for LUT view assist - LUT live view is available in the app and can be toggled ON or OFF.

Support for multiple frame marker display - The same frame markers shown on the camera is output to the app as live view.

Improved AF frame display for various recognition in Automatic Detection

*1 S1II and S1RII only. *2 S1II only.

