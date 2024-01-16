Panasonic Announces Promotion of Nine New Installers to Exclusive Elite and Premium Status

Panasonic Corporation of North America

16 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Newly Promoted Installers Located in California, Maryland, Montana, Oklahoma, Washington and Wisconsin Will Provide More Homeowners Access to Panasonic's Best in Class Solar Panels and Battery Storage

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America announced today the promotion of two Elite and seven Premium level solar installers, expanding the number of homeowners who will gain access to the benefits of Panasonic's EVERVOLT® home energy solutions portfolio.

"As the demand for solar and home battery storage has increased, it is crucial for homeowners to find installers who are committed and dedicated to achieving excellence," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "The expansion of the Installer Program comes at an opportune time as the solar and energy markets continue to expand. We are excited to promote nine new installers, representing six key U.S. regions, and look forward to growing and enhancing our offerings together."

Elite Installers

  • Celestial Solar Innovations, LLC, Frederick, MD.
  • Northwest Renewables, Spokane, WA.

Premium Installers

  • Connected Technology, Rocklin, CA.
  • HE Solar, Buda, TX.
  • Integrating Systems, Inc, Missoula, MT.
  • GreenStar Solar Solutions, Bulverde, TX.
  • Photovoltaic Systems, Amherst, WI.
  • RB Electric, Edmond, OK.
  • Solar Price Discovery, Inc., Tarzana, CA.

The newly promoted Premium Installers will enjoy the benefits of access to qualified sales leads, marketing assets, training programs and a robust Installer Portal. Elite Installers will gain all the benefits of Premium Installer level as well as first access to new EVERVOLT products and rebates and preferred access to product availability.

Homeowners who purchase from installers enlisted in the program will receive long-term protection for total peace of mind, thanks to Panasonic's long-term warranties. These warranties cover Panasonic solar panels for performance, product defects, and labor for 25 years and EVERVOLT home storage systems and EVERVOLT SmartBox for 12 years when installed by a Panasonic authorized installer.

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Installer Program has continued to provide exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Elite and Premium tiers of installers who meet the necessary qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

More information for solar panel and home battery installers can be found at na.panasonic.com/us/installer

About Panasonic Corporation of North America    
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

News Releases in Similar Topics

