Panasonic Announces True Wireless Headphones With Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation And Superior Connectivity

Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology (RZ-S500W only) Dual Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology achieved through the combination of FeedForward Noise Cancelling (FF-NC), Feedback Noise Cancelling (FB-NC) and an Analog/Digital Processing hybrid results in industry-leading noise cancellation performance never before experienced in the true wireless category. All four of these technologies work together to minimize noise generated both inside and outside the ear cups for effective noise cancelling in any environment.

Stable connections

Panasonic's true wireless headphones provide reliable Bluetooth connection through its expertly crafted structure that integrates the Bluetooth antenna and touch sensor inside the control system, maximizing the use of the antenna. In addition, the independent right/left (R/L) reception system maintains stable connection with proper sound balance between right and left channels, allowing users to enjoy immersive content and viewing experiences in any environment, regardless of the smartphone or operating system (OS).

Excellent Call Sound Quality

The RZ-S500W/S300W high-performance MEMS microphone further contributes to the headphones' industry-leading noise-cancelling performance. The microphone, combined with a unique labyrinth structure, suppresses wind noise and other interference, further improving noise cancellation performance and call quality.

Ambient Sound Mode

The simple touch sensor allows users to switch among Ambient Sound mode, Noise Cancelling mode and Off with the tap of a finger, further enhancing and personalizing the listening experience.

IPX4 Splash-proof*2 Compact and Lightweight Design

Expertly crafted to fit comfortably in the ear, its rounded, compact and lightweight design offers users a noise-free and comfortable listening experience. In addition, is splash-proof** equivalent to IPX4.

Panasonic Audio Connect App*3

By installing the "Panasonic Audio Connect (free)" app, users can control the many features and settings of the headphones such as:

Adjust noise cancelling and external sound capture levels

Customize preferred sound modes

Confirm remaining battery levels

Locate the headphones in the event they are misplaced, lost or stolen

The RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W will be available in June of 2020.

*1 As of January 6, 2020

*2 Subject to availability

*3 Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and supports Google Play™, or an iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch equipped with iOS9.3 or higher.

