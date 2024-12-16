Panasonic Announces Two New Cameras: Compact Micro Four Thirds LUMIX G97 and Pocket-Sized Travel Zoom LUMIX ZS99

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce two new cameras to its LUMIX lineup: the Micro Four Thirds G97 and Travel Zoom ZS99.

The new LUMIX G97 and ZS99 offer a wide range of updated photo and video features to bring excellent image quality and usability to enthusiasts, photographers, and videographers alike.

Compact and feature-packed, the LUMIX ZS99 travel zoom camera is perfect for capturing life's adventures. The new LUMIX G97 camera balances high performance and simplicity, giving creators the tools to elevate their photography and video skills.

LUMIX continues to develop its lineup to satisfy the needs of a wide range of creators and continually deliver value, innovation, and reliability to its customers.

LUMIX ZS99: New Pocket-sized Travel 30x Zoom Camera

Powerful 30x zoom in a pocket-sized body

Equipped with a 24-720mm LEICA DC lens*1, the LUMIX ZS99 offers 30x optical zoom and up to 60x with iZoom so that you can capture everything from sweeping landscapes to intricate details with stunning clarity.

With in-built 5-Axis HYBRID O.I.S.+, you can enjoy high-quality videos even at full zoom.

Unmissable Moments in 4K

Record high-quality 4K video at 30p or capture quick bursts of 4K PHOTO at 30fps to ensure you never miss a moment. Additionally, its ability to capture HD high-speed video at 120fps adds creative flexibility for slow-motion shots.

Packed with travel-ready features

A tiltable 1,840k-dot touchscreen makes creative angles easy, while USB Type-C charging ensures you're always powered up on the go.

Easy image sharing

Connect instantly with built-in Bluetooth® v5.0*2 and Wi-Fi, plus a dedicated Send Image button for seamless transfers to your smartphone.

Price and availability

The new LUMIX ZS99 will be available in black (DC-ZS99E-K) and silver (DC-ZS99E-S) in mid-February 2024 for $499.99 at valued channel partners.

*1 35mm camera equivalent.

*2 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

LUMIX G97: New Compact Hybrid Micro Four Thirds Camera

Superb picture quality

The 20.3MP CMOS sensor, combined with the high-performance Image processor, delivers superb image quality with vibrant colors and sharp details.

Equipped with LUMIX Photo Style feature, users can fine-tune their images with a variety of color effect options, ensuring every shot matches your creative vision.

The Live View Composite feature is also included, providing the ability to combines multiple exposures in real time to create stunning light trails, star trails, or illuminated scenes without overexposing the background.

Smooth performance

The LUMIX G97's 5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S.2*1 system ensures unrivalled stability, so your photos and videos remain sharp even in challenging conditions.

With 4K PHOTO capabilities, you can capture bursts of high-resolution photos at 30fps, ensuring you never miss a fleeting moment. The perfect shot from burst footage makes this feature ideal for fast-moving subjects or spontaneous scenes.

Versatile video features

Record in crisp 4K at 30p with no time limitations*2, experiment with slow-motion (max.4x) or quick-motion (max.8x) in FHD, and create cinematic content with 12-stops of V-Log L. Dedicated headphone and microphone jacks ensure total audio control while recording.

Intuitive operation and reliable design

With a 1,840k-dot free-angle LCD and 2,360k-dot OLED Live View Finder*3, the LUMIX G97 makes it easy to frame and focus your shots accurately, even in bright conditions.

The durable dust/splash-resistant*4 construction is ideal for everyday creators looking for a camera that can reliably handle a variety of situations.

Built-in Bluetooth® v5.0 and Wi-Fi make sharing and remote control effortless, while USB Type-C charging adds convenience.

Price and availability

The new LUMIX G97 will be available in late February 2024 for $849.99 for a 12-60mm lens kit (DC-G97MK) at valued channel partners.

*1 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=140mm (35mm camera equivalent f=280mm), when H-FSA14140 is used.]

*2 When the ambient temperature is high, the camera may stop the recording. Wait until the camera cools down.

*3 35mm camera equivalent

*4 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this camera is subjected to direct contact with dust and water

