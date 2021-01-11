Panasonic Automotive Brings Expansive, Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Situational Awareness to the Driver Experience with Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

"The HUD market is one of the fastest growing categories in mobility, but traditional HUDs only cover a small section of the road," said Scott Kirchner, president Panasonic Automotive and executive director, Panasonic Smart Mobility. "Panasonic's AR HUD solutions cover more of the roadway, with traditional cluster content like speed and fuel in the near field as well as 3D overlays in the far field, showing navigation and other critical driver data mapping spatially to the road ahead. And in a future with more self-driving vehicles, our AR HUD could provide an important added level of comfort and assurance for AV passengers as well."

Panasonic's AR HUD system projects 3D, AI-driven key information into the driver's line of sight to help reduce driver distraction and potentially increase safety on the road. Panasonic's AR HUD development utilizes a PRIZM process to address all aspects of users' needs today, tomorrow and in the future:

P recise placement – Optimal image positioning

R eflection – AI smart optical graphic road overlays for object / sign detection

I ntuitive – Discriminates / prioritizes user focus on what is ahead, e.g. is that a deer or a box in the road?

Z onal- UX optimized field-of-view organizationally displays objects along the road

Mission Control - Dynamic imaging that brings visibility and the roadway together

The key features of the new AR HUD include:

Eye tracking technology - Projects information at driver's level of sight based on driver's eye position, eliminating a potential mismatch between the projected image when the driver moves their head

Advanced optics - Advanced optical design techniques provide expanded field-of-view (beyond 10 by 4 degrees) for virtual image distance of 10m or greater; detects pedestrians and objects through enhanced low light and nighttime view; tilted virtual image planes adjust visibility of objects in the driver's field of view; embedded camera system allows discrete monitoring for the driver's eye location.

AI navigation accuracy - AI-driven AR navigation technology detects and provides multi-color 3D navigation graphics that adjust with moving vehicle's surroundings, displaying information like lane markers and GPS arrows where turns will occur and sudden changes such as collisions or cyclists in one's path

Vibration control - Panasonic's proprietary camera image stability algorithm enables AR icons to lock onto the driving environment regardless of the bumpiness of the road

Real-time situational awareness - Driving environment updates occur in real-time; ADAS, AI, AR environment information updates in less than 300 milliseconds

3D imaging radar - Sensor-captured full 180-degree forward vision up to 90 meters and across approximately three traffic lanes

Compact size - Efficient compact packaging to fit any vehicle configuration

4K resolution - Crisp, bright 4K resolution using advanced laser and holography technology, with static near-field cluster information and far-field image plane for AR graphic overlay

Panasonic's strategic collaborations with emerging tech innovators provide added depth and breadth to the data-driven visuals in Panasonic's AR HUD: striking, dual plane, high-resolution laser holography is by Envisics, developers of a patent-protected, dynamic holographic platform that enables true holography across multiple mobility applications; and the 3D localization technology and AI navigation and situation awareness analytics is from Phiar, developers of a patent-protected spatial-AI, AR navigation platform.

For more information about Panasonic's new AR HUD, visit the Panasonic CES 2021 Experience at na.panasonic.com/ces or listen to Panasonic's Tech Talk on urban mobility trends and the future of UX.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

