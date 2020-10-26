Panasonic Automotive Honored by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year

"The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, head of purchasing and supply chain management, FCA - North America. "These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success."

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our joint efforts to design the best possible in-vehicle user experience," said Todd Lancaster, vice president of AOEM sales, Panasonic Automotive. "For both FCA & Panasonic, constant innovation in eCockpit design is not only the expectation but the requirement as well."

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. Additionally vetted, Innovation of the Year winners demonstrated extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

