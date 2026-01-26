Panasonic to Exhibit Its New Intelli-Balance® Elite Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Series at AHR Expo 2026

Experience Panasonic's latest ERV and ventilation solutions bringing innovation and efficiency to HVAC professionals.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At AHR 2026, Panasonic Eco Systems North America will showcase its latest indoor air quality solutions, including the first public exhibition of its newest energy recovery ventilator (ERV), Intelli-Balance® Elite and Elite+ ERV series. Designed to help builders and HVAC contractors deliver high-performance homes, Panasonic's IAQ solutions enable trade professionals to provide cleaner, balanced ventilation while meeting evolving compliance standards. Visit the interactive display (Booth #C4739) to experience how Panasonic's industry-leading performance and energy efficiency drive better indoor air quality.

The new Intelli-Balance® Elite+ Series excels where earlier ERV models previously struggled, by efficiently exchanging heat in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit while prioritizing energy efficiency. The new models achieve an impressive 90 percent sensible recovery efficiency (SRE) rating and reduced cubic feet per minute (CFM) loss at static pressure while meeting the latest building standards, including American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 62.2, to help to create healthier indoor environments and support long-term energy savings.

To demonstrate how Panasonic's Intelli-Balance Elite+ ERV Series can transform indoor air quality in varied environments, Ken Nelson, Group Sales Manager, Ventilation at Panasonic Ecosystems North America, will present "Code-Ready ERVs for Superior Indoor Air Quality in Every Climate." The live session will take place on Feb. 3 from 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. PT in the New Product Theaters, located on Level 1 of the South Building.

At AHR, Panasonic will also display its new WhisperFit® DC with Bluetooth® Speakers, bringing together premium sound, smart connectivity, and advanced indoor ventilation. A unique option for trade professionals, the new WhisperFit® DC features the highest sone rating, quick and seamless pairing for up to two devices, delivering optimal sound performance with two speakers integrated in the fan housing for reduced vibration. Installation is trouble-free for new builds or renovations, easily enhancing indoor air quality and energy-efficiency in high-humidity spaces.

In addition to the Intelli-Balance® Elite+ ERV Series and WhisperFit® DC with Bluetooth® Speakers, Panasonic will exhibit its full lineup of existing ERVs and ventilation fans, which include:

WhisperGreen® Select: An award-winning series of high-performance ventilation engineered for energy efficiency and smart home integration. Featuring designer styling, customizable lighting options, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it delivers quiet, reliable performance while automatically managing indoor humidity and air quality for healthier, more comfortable homes.

BalancedHome™ Elite+ ERV Series: Ideal for single-family homes, this advanced ERV system delivers high-performance, balanced ventilation with flexible top or side port configurations for installation versatility. It automatically adjusts to static pressure to maintain consistent airflow, promoting healthier indoor environments and comfort in all climates.

Atmosphere In-Line Fans: Ideal for existing systems or ventilating new additions, these fans are engineered to overcome high-static pressure applications, allowing them to move air with unwanted conditions outdoors or transfer desired air between spaces.

Over the past year, Panasonic has earned industry recognition for its leadership in ventilation and ERVs, including Green Builder Media's 2025 Sustainable Brand Leader in the ventilation category for the second consecutive year. The BalancedHome® Elite and Elite+ series were named to Qualified Remodeler's 100 Most Requested Products and recognized on Green Builder Media's Sustainable Products of the Year in the IAQ category.

Panasonic Booth Overview

Exhibition: Panasonic solutions will be on display for the duration of the expo from Monday, Feb. 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

Panasonic solutions will be on display for the duration of the expo from Monday, Feb. 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Location: Booth C4739, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Panasonic is under license.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Energy Transition, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America