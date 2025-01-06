Panasonic Automotive Systems' proprietary moving coil technology adopted for Qi2 line extension

Playing a role in developing next-generation international standards for wireless charging

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President: Masashi Nagayasu; hereinafter referred to as "PAS") today announced that its proprietary moving coil technology has been adopted as the basic technology for the Wireless Power Consortium's Active Alignment Power Profile (APP), a new extension to the Qi Standard, compatible with both Qi*1and Qi2*2, thus playing a role in the development of next-generation international standards for wireless charging. PAS will also showcase the world's first*3 APP-compliant models at the WPC booth during CES 2025.

About the APP standard

The APP is a new extension to the Qi Standard, designed to be compatible with receiver devices that meet the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), Extended Power Profile or Baseline Power Profile specifications. APP's high-precision moving coil alignment technology achieves alignment accuracy comparable to magnetic systems. This allows MPP-compliant and EPP-compliant receiver devices to charge at a maximum of 15W. This new standard ensures high charging efficiency regardless of whether the smartphone is equipped with magnets or not.

About PAS moving coil technology

PAS moving coil technology uses a proprietary algorithm to automatically detect the device's coil and align it with the charger's coil, improving the accuracy of alignment during charging. This technology enables optimal coil alignment between the smartphone and the wireless charger, resulting in highly efficient charging. PAS APP-compliant in-vehicle wireless chargers offer fast charging at a maximum of 15W for both MPP- and EPP-compliant smartphones. PAS will showcase its APP-compliant models at the WPC booth during CES 2025, which will be held from January 7, 2025.

PAS will continue to promote the widespread adoption of next-generation in-vehicle wireless charging systems that take advantage of smartphone-compatible profiles, while also ensuring compatibility with traditional charging methods.

For more information about Qi2 and CES 2025, click here: https://www.wirelesspowerconsortium.com/media/ln1l5c4o/ces_2025_media_release.pdf

Notes:

*1: Qi is an international standard for wireless power transfer developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. It is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium.

*2: Qi2 is the latest standard for wireless charging. It is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium.

*3: Based on PAS research as of January 6, 2025.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., (PAS) was launched on April 1, 2022 as an operating company responsible for the automotive systems business in line with the start of the Panasonic Group's operating company system, and on December 2, 2024 the company moved to a management structure in which 80% of its shares are held by the funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc., and 20% by Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

Headquartered in Japan, PAS is a global company with subsidiaries in eight other countries and, as a Tier 1 company, it provides advanced proprietary technologies such as infotainment systems to automakers in Japan and overseas, helping to create comfortable, safe, and secure automobiles. PAS is committed to meeting the expectations of its customers around the world with technologies that stand by people in pursuit of its corporate vision of becoming the "Joy in Motion" design company. To learn more about our company, please visit https://automotive.panasonic.com/en

