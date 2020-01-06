Panasonic Automotive Unveils Their Next Generation Connected eCockpit

"Infotainment will integrate more functions in the cockpit of next generation vehicles. Panasonic's software & communications cloud platform, OneConnect SM , acts as the bridge between a multitude of sensors being enabled in each vehicle and the real-time maps and data necessary to improve the accuracy and usability of those sensors ." said Panasonic Automotive CTO, Panasonic Automotive Systems of America, Andrew Poliak. "And that bridge of personalized relevant content will extend to all aspects of commuting, from their personal vehicle, to a shared ride, to their next flight."

Combining forces, Panasonic Automotive and Karma Automotive, the Southern California based creator of luxury electric vehicles, integrate a connected system into the Karma SC-1 Vision Concept car. "We are more than just a car company," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "Karma is a high-tech incubator, and a supplier to others who need our resources to speed their product development. We join like-minded partners such as Panasonic Automotive to showcase their emerging innovations and technologies. Karma's 2020 Revero GT proudly features Ficosa production antenna, shifter, switches and mirror technology. Ficosa is Panasonic family company.

Whether it is delivering information to the driver or providing entertainment to the passenger, this connected cockpit experience features the being seamlessly connected real time information and entertainment.

SkipGen 3.0 IVI is Panasonic's third generation in-vehicle infotainment system running on Google's Android Automotive OS, Android 10 and is also equipped with Qualcomm's Gen 3 processor Snapdragon 8155/6155. As Google's reference hardware supplier, Panasonic designs SkipGen 3.0 to deliver the most advanced infotainment spectrum of assistance and entertainment features available, many of these features can be seamlessly controlled and activated by voice. With SkipGen 3.0's embedded connectivity and SiriusXM® tuner built-in, the system will also proudly support SiriusXM with 360L. SiriusXM's most advanced audio platform delivers content via both satellite and streaming to give drivers and their passengers more than 200 live SiriusXM channels, the ability to make on-demand programming choices, "For You" recommendations, as well as SiriusXM's Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The SkipGen platform also features SiriusXM's latest module hardware, X28.

SPYDR 3.0 is the next evolution of Panasonic's cockpit domain controller. SPYDR 3.0 features 4K display resolution with multimedia streaming and can effectively support up to eleven information or entertainment displays in a vehicle. As such, this platform is capable of driving a variation of HUD displays, infotainment displays, rear seat and passenger seat displays all from a single brain system. Content streaming can range from interactive gaming on today's most popular systems to streaming video via the owner's application of choice. The show exhibit will demonstrate a live play gaming demo.

Panasonic's OneConnectSM global platform ensures vehicles are maintained and up-to-date by providing predictive maintenance reminders to the driver, while providing analytics via the platform to the OEM and end consumer. According to Statista, by 2023, there will be over 342 million connected vehicles worldwide. As represented in the concept vehicle, OneConnectSM analytics can be customized to focus on electric vehicle data to create algorithms that improve battery efficiency to optimize short and long-term state of health of the vehicle and one's total investment. OneConnectSM analytics and data can be stored or accessed through SkipGen or SPYDR and transferred between the OEM, the vehicle and the end consumer.

Panasonic's evolution of connected infotainment will be on display in the Panasonic booth in Central Hall 12908 in the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2020.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

