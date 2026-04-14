PANASONIC AVIONICS LAUNCHES eXNeo BRINGING NEW-GENERATION IFE UPGRADES TO LEGACY CABINS

HAMBURG, Germany, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), the world's leading provider of in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, today unveiled eXNeo, a new-generation seatback monitor retrofit solution designed to transform legacy cabins through a fast, seamless modification that delivers the latest digital experiences.

Andy Masson, SVP of Product and Strategy at Panasonic Avionics Introduces eXNeo

Available in 2027, eXNeo is a cost-effective drop-in replacement for Panasonic Avionics' legacy X Series seatback monitors. It modernizes an airline's existing in-flight engagement (IFE) systems without the need for a full cabin overhaul or the need for airlines to invest in new seats.

Using eXNeo, airlines can deliver a consistent, more dynamic and future-ready onboard experience on older aircraft that is comparable and bridges with newer fleets that feature Astrova and Converix.

Designed with operational efficiency in mind, eXNeo is a seatback modification that minimizes certification efforts, helping airlines accelerate deployment while reducing complexity and downtime. It uses existing harnesses, and mechanical interfaces to simplify installation, reduce aircraft downtime, and minimize cost.

As Panasonic Avionics' newest in-seat monitor, eXNeo leverages the latest generation CPU and GPU technologies available today. Storage and RAM have also been increased – up to eight times more than older X Series monitors. Designed to complement, not replace, eXNeo is also compatible with Converix™ and Astrova.

This powerful combination delivers a significant step forward in performance and passenger engagement, by supporting next-generation applications and interactive content. It also allows airlines to align their new and legacy systems' digital engagement and interface.

Additional features of eXNeo include advanced Bluetooth®* audio capability, as well as support for the latest Android platform, to power modern features, apps, games and services; virtual and local storage, for enhanced reliability, and content redundancy.

Andy Masson, Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy at Panasonic Avionics, said: "Airlines today are looking for smarter, more agile ways to evolve the passenger experience while maximizing the long-term value of their existing fleets. eXNeo reflects our continued focus on delivering solutions that simplify the upgrade path by bringing new-generation capabilities to legacy systems in a way that is both practical and impactful.

"eXNeo gives our customers a clear path to enhance their digital engagement, extend the life of their cabin investments, and deliver meaningful improvements to the passenger experience today, while positioning for the future."

Notes to Editors

* The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Panasonic Avionics Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America