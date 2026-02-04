PANASONIC AVIONICS TAKES LEO AVIATION CONNECTIVITY TRULY GLOBAL WITH SPACESAIL AGREEMENT

The companies will continue to work towards leveraging Spacesail's future high-bandwidth, low-latency constellation, which is designed to support a wide range of industries with reliable global broadband coverage. Capitalizing on Spacesail's unique position as a global LEO connectivity constellation operating over China, adding the company's service into Panasonic Avionics' worldwide in-flight connectivity service will enable seamless LEO in-flight connectivity everywhere airlines fly.

It represents the latest milestone in Panasonic Avionics' ability to deliver high-performance, multi-orbit, resilient connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. The addition of Spacesail will complement Panasonic Avionics' existing partnerships with Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO network.

John Wade, Vice President of Connectivity at Panasonic Avionics, said: "Airlines are demanding higher speeds, lower latency, and more resilient connectivity solutions than ever before, at every phase of flight. Adding Spacesail's LEO constellation to Panasonic Avionics' portfolio will enable us to provide passengers with connectivity over every country, strengthening our network and reinforcing our strategy of providing airlines with the performance, flexibility and future-proofed capability they require."

Spacesail commented on the collaboration: "We are pleased to collaborate with Panasonic Avionics to extend our LEO capabilities into the aviation market. Our joint efforts will ensure a seamless digital experience for passengers, reinforcing our commitment to reliable global broadband in the skies."

The integration of Spacesail aligns with Panasonic Avionics' strategy to build a next-generation antenna and terminal ecosystem, and onboard compute platform, that are capable of combining multiple networks using channel bonding. This architecture is designed to deliver flexible, high-capacity, and highly resilient in-flight connectivity across different orbits, frequency bands, and satellite operators.

Panasonic Avionics has built and maintained a strong leadership position in the Asia-Pacific in-flight connectivity market region for more than a decade, led by robust GEO coverage over China and the wider region via the APSTAR-6D satellite, and long-standing partnerships with both regional and international airlines.

The addition of Spacesail's LEO constellation further strengthens the company's ability to deliver advanced, multi-orbit connectivity services, both directly to the world's airlines, and through its position as a key managed service provider in Airbus' HBCplus offering.

