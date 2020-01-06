Panasonic Celebrates Collaboration with SEGA of America for Fun, Personalized Gaming Experience at CES, Ahead of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth #12908 – At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Panasonic is celebrating this new collaboration with Mario & Sonic for a personalized gaming experience at the Panasonic Booth #12908.

As part of the strategic collaboration, attendees will be able to enjoy personalized, immersive experiences with Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, available exclusively for Nintendo Switch!

Panasonic audio-visual technology and solutions, from professional displays, projectors, switchers, and cameras, help broadcast gaming tournaments, vividly bringing exciting game play to gamers all over the world. With industry-leading hardware and infrastructure, Panasonic enables consumers to access gaming content on demand in new and innovative ways.

Visitors to Panasonic's booth will be able to dive into a selection of events from Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, giving just a little taste of what this cast of iconic characters has to offer in this all-star celebration of the Olympic Games.

In Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, you can:

Play a Bountiful Medley of Events: Skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and more to reach the top of the podium! With more than 30 events to master in this fun-filled Olympic Games showdown, there are plenty of ways to prove your skills to your friends in local and online multiplayer.

Skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and more to reach the top of the podium! With more than 30 events to master in this fun-filled Olympic Games showdown, there are plenty of ways to prove your skills to your friends in local and online multiplayer. Party On with Dream Events: Dream Events deliver a layer of fantastical chaos. Zip through a downhill obstacle course on your hoverboard, throwdown for territorial control with lightning-fast karate action, or smash the most targets inside a traditional Japanese manor!

Dream Events deliver a layer of fantastical chaos. Zip through a downhill obstacle course on your hoverboard, throwdown for territorial control with lightning-fast karate action, or smash the most targets inside a traditional Japanese manor! So Many Ways to Play*: Exclusively on Nintendo Switch, determine who the real champion is while using the fun and flexibility of Joy-Con controllers* to your advantage either solo or in local split-screen and online multiplayer**, delivering fun for all ages and groups.

Exclusively on Nintendo Switch, determine who the real champion is while using the fun and flexibility of Joy-Con controllers* to your advantage either solo or in local split-screen and online multiplayer**, delivering fun for all ages and groups. Experience a Brand-New Story : Help Mario and Sonic escape from a 2D-themed console, the " Tokyo '64," hatched as part of Dr. Eggman's and Bowser's nefarious plans to trap the colorful and capable power pair.

"Panasonic has been a proud long-term Worldwide Olympic & Paralympic Partner, and each time we strive to create new technologies, solutions and partnerships that move us all forward and bring the excitement and passion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to fans everywhere," said Michael Moskowitz, chairman and CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "By partnering with SEGA and their Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we're able to deliver a highly interactive and personalized, engaging experience far beyond the stands."

The two companies are bringing their respective marketing and technologies to their collaboration with a goal of reaching new audiences and bringing fun-filled Olympic Games sports action video games to consumers worldwide. Panasonic and SEGA are also exploring extensive cross-promotions prior to, during and after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"With the recently released hit, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, SEGA has delivered a distinct Olympic Games experience, filled with beloved video game characters, for consumers to enjoy at home and on the road!" said Tatsuyuki Miyazaki, CEO, SEGA of America. "We are delighted to collaborate with Panasonic to bring fun, entertaining Olympic Games experiences to CES show attendees."

*Joy-Con functionality does not extend to all events.

**Internet connection required during online play. To use online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the related agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Online play requires paid online membership.

