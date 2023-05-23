Panasonic China selected Panaya's Smart Testing Platform for their SAP S/4 HANA Transformation Projects

Panaya Test Dynamix will help Panasonic China to de-risk and accelerate its SAP S/4HANA rollout by enabling a smooth end-to-end testing process



HACKENSACK, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the global leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise business applications, announced today it expands its decade-long cooperation in SAP digital transformation with Panasonic, the global leading appliances brand, to Mainland China.

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA across multiple company sites is a significant undertaking for Panasonic in China, and the successful roll-out across the country requires a comprehensive and robust testing solution. Panaya Test Dynamix platform provides a scalable and flexible solution that helps ensure the project is completed on time and within budget while maintaining the highest level of quality and compliance.

"We have been looking for the right partner for this project, given the capacity and complexity, and so we carried out a thorough assessment of Panaya's testing platform not just by features but also by data protection, IT & Business collaboration capabilities, and ease-of-use," said Ms. L Wang, PISSH SAP Application Director.

Panasonic China (Panasonic Corporation of China & Northeast Asia) IT projects are led by Panasonic subsidiary PISSH, which provides professional IT services, digital transformation, and technology innovation - and already started its comprehensive SAP S/4HANA Roll-Out journey using Test Dynamix – Panaya's end-to-end testing solution.

"We are very pleased with Panaya's intuitive SaaS user interface and workflows as well as its impeccable test evidence documentation and defect management capabilities. And when we realized we can get all this on one platform - the deal was sealed."

With Panaya Test Dynamix's ability to streamline and orchestrate workflows seamlessly across business and IT teams, PISSH can now leverage its end-to-end testing capabilities. The platform not only brings visibility into the process with actionable insights but also helps in reducing resources by identifying potential issues early in the development cycle. By leveraging this platform, Panasonic can fulfill business demands, more efficiently for both IT and business users, and with a higher level of quality. Ultimately, the smart testing platform will help Panasonic minimize the risk of new implementations and maximize their S/4HANA rollout's success.

This large-scale project is planned to be followed shortly by further expansion to more business applications and landscapes in the Panasonic organizations in China.

David Binny, Panaya CEO concludes: "We have invested a great deal in expanding and perfecting our testing capabilities and we can now support more of our customer's business critical testing challenges, even outside the ERP landscape. I thank Panasonic Group and Panasonic China for their vote of confidence and for joining our family of hundreds of customers. It is an encouraging indication of the direction we are taking and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and leadership in the Enterprise Testing space. We will keep working relentlessly to expand our capabilities, enhancing AI and test automation, to optimize testing processes of our customers in both velocity and quality ".

About PISSH

Established in 2004, Panasonic Information System (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a fully PANASONIC-owned IT company. Specializing in IT digitalization, intelligence and automation, use the newest IT technology to provide successful digital transformation and sustainable development in the market. https://panasonic.cn/pissh/

About Panasonic Corporation Of China & Northeast Asia

The company manufactures, sells, and serves consumer electronics, home appliances, and electronic components and solutions for the everyday environment as well as telecommunication systems. Active for over 40 years in China, Panasonic currently has more than 70 incorporated companies and 60,000 employees in Northeast Asia and China. https:/consumer.panasonic.cn/

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

