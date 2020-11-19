Panasonic Collaborates with Phiar to Bring Real-World AI-Driven Navigation to Its Automotive Solutions

Phiar's deep learning AI technology runs on automotive infotainment systems, detects and analyzes the driver's surroundings in real-time, and combines it with 3D localization of the vehicle to provide augmented guidance and safety information. Phiar utilizes map and navigation data from the leading map platforms to offer live visual navigation with traffic and other contextual data.

"Panasonic looks for products that have the flexibility to integrate multiple solutions depending on our OEM customer requirements, and we liked that Phiar can work with any map or routing solution," said Andrew Poliak, Chief Technology Officer for Panasonic Automotive. "Phiar's technology provides the glue that links Panasonic's key technologies to deliver a superior solution with object and pedestrian detection, scene understanding and AI-driven AR Navigation - a perfect fit for OEMs looking to make advances in the next generation of in-vehicle user experience."

About Phiar Technologies, Inc.

Phiar Technologies is an emerging leader in edge spatial-AI technology, powering AR navigation as the foundational platform to enhance driving safety and experience, and to enable the next-gen ADAS and connected car services. The company is based in Redwood City, California. Learn more about Phiar at www.phiar.net .

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

