Panasonic Corporation of North America Names Louis Sapirman Chief Compliance Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Louis to our team," said Jessica Hodkinson, vice president, general counsel and secretary, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "His strategic thinking and industry recognition for establishing best-in-class compliance programming for global organizations will be critical to ensuring that compliance and ethics continue to be everyone's job at Panasonic and that we continue to grow the business with the highest ethical standards."

Sapirman has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance and crisis management. He joins Panasonic from Dun & Bradstreet, where he served as vice president, associate general counsel, chief compliance officer, and assistant corporate secretary. While in his previous role, Sapirman developed an award-winning compliance and ethics program, innovating processes to harness new technologies and engage the workforce. Sapirman also spent several years at various law firms focused on employment law.

As chief compliance officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America, Sapirman will oversee compliance and regulatory matters for its divisions and subsidiaries. Sapirman and his team will work with the compliance team at Panasonic Avionics Corporation to build a scalable and effective compliance program across the region.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

