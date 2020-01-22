Panasonic Deploys Technology to Bolster Hospitality Research Hub, Black Fire Innovation

"Las Vegas continues to be where innovations in hospitality and entertainment collide to bring new experiences to guests from all over the world," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America. "By installing our professional imaging & visual technologies within Black Fire Innovation, Panasonic, along with Caesars Entertainment and UNLV, will serve the purpose of educating students, researchers and industry partners on exciting new use cases, while serving as a test and research facility to drive new and innovative hospitality and entertainment solutions forward."

Located just outside of the Las Vegas Strip, Black Fire Innovation will simulate elements of a fully integrated resort, acting as a research and training facility for UNLV's students, researchers and Caesars Entertainment employees. Panasonic's laser projection, professional display and video technology will be utilized throughout the property to create a range of hospitality and entertainment scenarios used to educate and shape the future of entertainment. It will give researchers and students unmatched learning opportunities and unique access to on-demand testing of new ideas and products across a mock casino floor, replica hotel rooms, an esports studio with arena-style seating featuring virtual reality facilities.

"Black Fire Innovation is giving the workforce of the future a collaborative and innovative environment to grow professionally," said Salil Kulkarni, Interim Chief Information Officer for Caesars Entertainment. "Throughout our longstanding relationship with Panasonic, we continue to be pleased by the performance and capabilities of its technology. With installations throughout our properties, our employees are empowered to drive change in hospitality and entertainment while delivering guest experiences that are second to none. "

Panasonic's laser projection, professional display and camera technology are deployed throughout the esports arena – these technologies deliver unquestionable image-quality and superior picture quality so players are fully immersed into the competitive gaming space. Equipped to handle a broad spectrum of gaming from local to larger broadcast events, Panasonic is bringing esports to the next level. The live production studio and green room offers a complete live studio setting where Panasonic's control and switcher technology make it possible to operate everything from camera shooting to streaming transmission from the control room. To upgrade the traveler experience, emerging visual solutions may give guests a preview of the future of the hospitality market. Guest rooms of the future may be equipped with a scalable, customizable media platform that delivers an engaging, interactive and truly immersive end-user experience.

"Our hospitality program is at the forefront of training and education, and by collaborating with Panasonic, we're continuing to give students the tools needed to learn and thrive in a competitive industry," said Zach Miles, UNLV Associate Vice President for Economic Development and President of the UNLV Research Foundation. "Black Fire Innovation is placing our students in real-world situations and preparing them more than ever before."

Black Fire Innovation will open in Las Vegas, NV on January 23, 2020. To learn more about Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us .

About Black Fire Innovation

As the flagship tenant in UNLV's Harry Reid Research & Technology Park in Las Vegas, Black Fire Innovation will encompass a 43,000 square-foot innovation space when it opens in January 2020. It will operate as an academic incubator, offering opportunities for students, entrepreneurs, and private industry partners who want to advance their research and test concepts. The collaborative space will give researchers unparalleled access to conduct on-demand testing of new ideas and products in a space that houses a mock casino floor, replica hotel rooms, an esports studio with virtual reality facilities and a state-of-the-art kitchen with commercial capabilities. Caesars Entertainment and UNLV's Division of Research and Economic Development will also occupy the space, advancing work that is at the forefront of new customer experiences across the integrated resort ecosystem, including hospitality, retail, entertainment, and associated verticals. The master-planned UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park is a partnership among UNLV, the UNLV Research Foundation, and Gardner Company – and will serve as a catalyst to unite business, research and technology and advance economic development efforts throughout Southern Nevada. Learn more at www.blackfireinnovation.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About UNLV

UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution of more than 31,000 students and 3,500 faculty and staff that is recognized among the top three percent of the nation's research institutions - those with "very high research activity" - by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region's diversifying population and workforce, and driving economic activity for Southern Nevada. Learn more at unlv.edu.

Connect with Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

