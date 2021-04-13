Panasonic Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award, Honored for Ninth Year in a Row

NEWARK, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award for its continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. Panasonic has earned this accolade nine years in a row.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

"Panasonic is thrilled to receive this prestigious ENERGY STAR award, which highlights our dedication to the research, development and design of energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions," said Naoki Kamo, President, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "By focusing on sustainable, healthy living, we strive to create healthy homes that will reduce energy costs and respect key elements of green building."

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

