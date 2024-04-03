Panasonic Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

NEWARK, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced it has received a Great Place to Work® Certification for the third consecutive year, in recognition of the company culture and employee workplace experience. This year, 86% of employees said it's a great place to work—that's 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"A constant throughout our Company history has been a commitment to putting people before products, so this recognition continues to be a sign that we are delivering on a century-old promise," said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "When our employees are inspired and enabled, then we can offer products and solutions that do the same."

Panasonic employees surveyed by Great Place to Work said they feel management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination, and is committed to ensuring fair appeals (88 percent), feel engaged with leadership (87 percent) and feel there is a sense of collaboration among employees (85 percent) and community among employees (84 percent).

In addition, this year's survey found employees reported positive increases in sentimentality relating to gender, race and ethnicity. The report found a 5 percent increase among employees who identify as African-American (84 percent), a 16 percent increase among employees who identify as two or more races against the Great Place to Work weighted average (79 percent) and 19 percent increase among employees who identify as nonbinary or another gender against the Great Place to Work weighted average (78 percent).

In the past year, Panasonic was recognized as a leader in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation following more than a year-long, employee-led effort to carefully examine, reflect, and act on improving policies, introducing processes, and expanding existing program offerings for LGBTQ+ employees.

"Providing a psychologically safe, equitable workplace is one way we live out our fundamental principle of making positive contributions to society by investing in people," said Liz Almeida, Chief Human Resources Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "To receive this recognition from Great Place to Work for the third year in a row is a testament to our ongoing efforts to empower our diverse workforce to collaborate, embrace opportunities for growth, and co-create an environment where holistic well-being is prioritized and voices are heard."

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Panasonic stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://careers.na.panasonic.com/panasonic-careers-blog

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ list. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Connect with Panasonic North America:

LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America