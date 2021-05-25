Panasonic Encourages Videographers to Create and Achieve More with the GH5M2, the Ultimate Hybrid Mirrorless Camera Evolved from the GH5

The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor with Anti-Reflective (A.R.) coating clearly captures details and drives the maximum performance of the lens. The image processor is also updated from that of the GH5 by adopting the latest Venus Engine that boasts high speed and performance.

*1 Corresponding to 4K (4096×2160) as defined by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

*2 On condition that the camera is under the environment where the operation is guaranteed and is running on the battery. Recording time depends on the capacity of the battery and the SD Memory Card. Recording may stop in C4K/4K 60p 10-bit and Anamorphic mode automatically to protect the camera.

Building on the exceptional performance and legacy of the GH5, the GH5M2 puts more creative power in the hands of filmmakers and videographers, equipping them with high quality video, high basic performance to meet various production sites, wire-optional live streaming, the high LUMIX standard of reliability and wide expandability.

1. Incredibly high video quality such that it can be used unedited as well as processed with advanced editing

The LUMIX GH5M2 is capable of unlimited video recording in various settings, reflective of the LUMIX GH Series' notoriously outstanding video performance for professional videography. In addition, the GH5M2 can record C4K*1/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit*2, as well as produce simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. Because it realizes a crop factor of 1.0x in 4K 60p by using the whole area of the sensor, the user can record video in the original viewing angle of the lens.

A V-Log L is pre-installed in the camera to deliver a high dynamic range and broad colors, eliminating the need to purchase a Software Upgrade Key separately. V-Log L renders a very flat image while maintaining the entire range of color information within the image, resulting in a greater level of play when the images are put through post-production processes. V-Log L has log curve characteristics similar to negative film. Users can download 35 conversion LUTs for VariCam cinema cameras for free for use in the LUMIX GH5M2. Color tone is easily matched with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. Practical tools like a Waveform Monitor and V-Log L View Assist are also available.

Following the S1H, the video flagship camera of the S Series, the LUMIX GH5M2 provides two types of Cinelike gamma presets in the Photo Style. With these modes, impressive looks with warm skin tones or delicate nuances of light and shadow can be reproduced even without color grading over V-Log footage. The Cinelike D2 gives priority to dynamic range and the Cinelike V2 prioritizes contrast. MonochromeS and L.ClassicNeo have also been added. All these modes can be used for Anamorphic video recording.

For Variable Frame Rate (VFR) recording, C4K/4K 60fps, Anamorphic 50fps and FHD180fps are available. AF can be set before starting VFR recording.

2. High basic performance to meet various production sites

The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor captures all the details delivered through the attached lens. Further, an AR coating on the sensor minimizes ghosts and flaring even in backlighting. Updated with the latest Venus Engine, the GH5M2 enables high-load 4K60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording and simultaneous 4:2:2 HDMI output.

The LUMIX GH5M2 features high-speed and high-precision AF, as well as incorporates an advanced deep learning technology that detects specific subjects such as humans and animals. When a human is the subject, in addition to detecting the eye, face, and body, the head is also separately recognized by real-time detection technology, which results in even more precise focusing. It detects eyes and face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed than the GH5 and are detectable even if they appear in approximately half the size of those the GH5 can capture. The camera keeps tracking the subject person even if he/she moves quickly, turns his/her back to the camera, tilts his/her head or moves far away from the camera. In addition, improvements to the DFD technology has enhanced AFC, which also enables users to keep tracking small or fast-moving subjects to capture them in crisp focus when the shutter is released.

The GH5M2 Body Image Stabilizer (I.S.) is further advanced to achieve stable handheld shooting and making it possible to use a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed*. Adopting the latest algorithm developed for the S1H, the GH5M2 produces smooth, stabilized video even while in motion or in panning. Notably, movement with a characteristically low frequency is suppressed more effectively to use slower shutter speed. Simulating actual usage conditions, this advancement can be felt in practical use.

For convenient, accurate viewing and shooting, the GH5M2 features a 3.0-inch free-angle LCD in 3:2 aspect with 1,840K-dot high resolution and touch control. It features higher luminosity than that of the GH5 and superior color reproduction to assure high visibility in outdoors. Composition during recording in various popular aspect ratios such as 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 4:5, 5:4 and 9:16 can be checked with the Frame Marker function. The REC Frame Indicator identifies whether the camera is recording or not.

*Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=60mm (35mm camera equivalent f=120mm) when H-ES12060 is used.

3. Wired/wireless unlimited live streaming supported by USB PD capability for both indoor and outdoor use*1

In addition to wired live streaming, the LUMIX GH5M2 is capable of wireless live streaming using the LUMIX Sync application for smartphones. High quality live streaming is possible with minimum equipment-- only the camera and a smartphone are required and can perform in either an outdoor or indoor environment. Complying with H.264 in RTMP/RTMPS protocol, maximum FHD/60p 16Mbps*4 is supported. For wired live streaming, Panasonic's dedicated software program, LUMIX Webcam Software, is available to download. A forthcoming firmware update will also allow the GH5M2 to support wired IP streaming (RTP/RTSP).

*1 Live streaming to the platforms that comply with RTMP/RTMPS is basically possible (Compatibility with all the platforms is not guaranteed.) There may be the cases where the live streaming is not possible when the service of the platform changes. For more information, please refer to the terms and conditions of the platform.

4. Reliability as a tool for professionals

Built to withstand heavy field use, the LUMIX GH5M2 is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front / rear frame and is not only splash resistant*1 and dust resistant, but also freeze resistant down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The shutter unit is also durable for approx. 200,000 cycles.

For outdoor use case, the new battery boasts 2200mAh high capacity. The camera's battery can be recharged either via AC or USB according to the users' convenience. It also complies with USB PD (Power Delivery).

The LUMIX GH5 is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high capacity UHS-II for Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording.

*1 Splash resistant is a term used to describe an extra level of protection this camera offers against exposure to a minimal amount of moisture, water or dust. Splash resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this camera is subjected to direct contact with water.

5. Wide expandability inherited from the GH5

Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) / 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n)

The LUMIX GH5M2 integrates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or tablet installed with Panasonic's dedicated application software, LUMIX Sync for iOS / Android, users can shoot, browse and share images remotely. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. Furthermore, the settings of a LUMIX GH5M2 camera can also be copied and applied to other GH5M2 cameras when using multiple GH5M2 cameras either by using the LUMIX Sync wirelessly or by using the SD card.

For the Wi-Fi, 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) is effective in addition to the conventional 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n. This provides even, secure and stable connection not only with a smartphone/tablet but also with other devices on location for smooth remote control. Transmission speed of photo/video data is also increased up by using the 5GHz-band*.

*5GHz Wi-Fi is not available in some countries.

For the Wi-Fi, 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) is effective in addition to the conventional 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n. This provides even, secure and stable connection not only with a smartphone/tablet but also with other devices on location for smooth remote control. Transmission speed of photo/video data is also increased up by using the 5GHz-band*. *5GHz Wi-Fi is not available in some countries. XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 (Common to the GH5)

The Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 is a plug-in type adaptor for an XLR microphone to record high-quality stereo sound. It enables 4K video recording with high res 96kHz/24bit sound*. It is ideal for lip-sync recording. Dedicated switches allow direct, quick control. MIC, LINE and Condenser are switchable.

*In MOV only.

*In MOV only. Shutter Remote Control (Common to the GH5)

The Shutter Remote Control DMW-RS2 minimizes unwanted motion makes it easy to shoot bursts or hold the shutter open for extended periods of time. A Start/Stop button is also provided for videography.

The Shutter Remote Control DMW-RS2 minimizes unwanted motion makes it easy to shoot bursts or hold the shutter open for extended periods of time. A Start/Stop button is also provided for videography. Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5 (Common to the GH5)

The LUMIX GH5M2 is compatible with the Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for longer shooting time. It also makes handling more comfortable even in vertical angle shooting. It also provides intuitive operation with a joystick. It perfectly matches the camera, boasting a rugged, splash-resistant, dust-resistant and freeze-resistant design.

The LUMIX GH5M2 is compatible with the Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for longer shooting time. It also makes handling more comfortable even in vertical angle shooting. It also provides intuitive operation with a joystick. It perfectly matches the camera, boasting a rugged, splash-resistant, dust-resistant and freeze-resistant design. Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 (Common to the GH5)

A Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 can also be used for LUMIX GH5M2, making it easier to hold the camera when shooting self-shot video while walking, etc. It also works as a compact tripod for table shot. Connecting with the camera via USB, it is possible to start/stop video recording, release the shutter and enable/disable Sleep mode.

A Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 can also be used for LUMIX GH5M2, making it easier to hold the camera when shooting self-shot video while walking, etc. It also works as a compact tripod for table shot. Connecting with the camera via USB, it is possible to start/stop video recording, release the shutter and enable/disable Sleep mode. PC Software "LUMIX Tether" (Common to the GH5)

With this software, users can control the camera by connecting it to a PC via USB. It lets users view the image on a large PC screen while shooting, which is helpful in commercial photoshoots of portraits, products and more, where continuous confirmation is required. Users can use [ 6K PHOTO*] [ 4K PHOTO] and start and stop video recording with the tethered shooting. It is also possible to choose the folder to save the image files in the PC.

* 6K PHOTO' is a high-speed burst shooting function that cuts a still image out of a 4:3 or 3:2 video footage with approx.18-megapixel (approx. 6000 x 3000 effective pixel count) that the 6K image manages.

6. Future firmware update

Firmware Update for GH5M2

The LUMIX GH5M2 further evolves with future firmware update scheduled by the end of 2021. The new firmware program includes following items.

Live View Composite

USB Tethering(4G/5G Smartphone Link) Compatible Streaming Distribution

More stable connection with smartphone will be available

More stable connection with smartphone will be available RTP/RTSP wired IP streaming

By connecting the camera to the PC via wired LAN*, High quality image with sound can be stably streamed to the social streaming platform.

*A USB-Ethernet adapter is required.

Firmware update for LUMIX G / LEICA DG lenses

To use the LUMIX G/ LEICA DG lenses with the GH5M2 more conveniently, firmware programs for the lenses will be provided. With the firmware update to the LUMIX G / LEICA DG lenses, users can choose linear or non-linear setting over the focus ring when they are used with LUMIX GH5M2

Non-Linear: Focus is shifted with variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring.

Linear: Focus is shifted with designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring. Sensitivity (amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degree by 30-degree to enable intended focus operation.

Compatible lenses: H-E08018, H-X1025, H-ES12060, H-ES50200, H-RS100400, H-XA025, H-ES200, H-HSA12035, H-FS12060, H-HSA35100, H-FSA45200 and H-FSA100300

The firmware programs will be available at the LUMIX Global Customer Support site https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/index.html on June 8, 2021

Most of the accessories for GH5, such as the XLR Microphone Adaptor, the Shutter Remote Control and the Battery Grip, can also be used with the GH5M2.

Android and Google Play are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google Inc.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.

Leica is a registered trademark of Leica Microsystems IR GmbH.

The LEICA DG lenses are manufactured using measurement instruments and quality assurance systems that have been certified by Leica Camera AG based on the company's quality standards

Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The LUMIX GH5M2 will be available at valued channel partners for $1699.99 (body only) and $2299.99 (H-ES12060 lens kit). If you pre-order a GH5M2 from May 25th, 2021 to July 5th, 2021 Lumix Pro Services is offering a one-year free Platinum membership for all GH5M2 ($199 value). For more information on the pre-order promotion, visit: https://shop.panasonic.com/lumixgh5m2.

Major Internal Recording Modes















59.94Hz 50.00Hz 24.00Hz HLG* VFR MOV C4K 4096 x 2160 4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra H.264 400Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP H.265/HEVC 200Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - Yes - 4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP H.264 150Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 150Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - - - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 100Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p - Yes 4K 3840 x 2160 4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra H.264 400Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP H.265/HEVC 200Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - Yes - 4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP H.264 150Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 150Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - - - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 100Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p - Yes 6K-A 4992 x 3744 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP H.265/HEVC 200Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4K-A 3328 x 2496 4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra H.264 400Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP H.265/HEVC 200Mbps - 50.00p - Yes - 4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP H.264 150Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 150Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - - - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 100Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p 24.00p - Yes FHD 1920 x 1080 4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra H.264 200Mbps 59.94p 29.97p 23.98p 50.00p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP H.264 100Mbps 59.94p 29.97p 23.98p 50.00p 25.00p 24.00p Yes - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 100Mbps 59.94p 29.97p 23.98p 50.00p 25.00p 24.00p - Yes MP4 4K 3840 x 2160 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP H.265/HEVC 100Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - - - 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP H.245/HEVC 72Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p - - - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 100Mbps 29.97p 23.98p 25.00p - - - FHD 1920 x 1080 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 28Mbps 59.94p 50.00p - - - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 20Mbps 29.97p 25.00p - - - 4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP H.264 24Mbps 23.98p - - - -

* "HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)" is an international standard (ITU-R BT.2100) HDR format.

•On condition that the camera is under the environment where the operation is guaranteed and is running on the battery. Recording time depends on the capacity of the battery and the SD Memory Card. Recording may stop in C4K/4K 60p/50p 10-bit and Anamorphic mode automatically to protect the camera.

C4K/4K 60p/50p 10-bit HDMI Output & Simultaneous Internal Rec

･Output only

Setting HDMI Output C4K 17:9 4096 x 2160 C4K 17:9 4096 x 2160 4K 16:9 3840 x 2160 4K 16:9 3840 x 2160 FHD 16:9 1920 x 1080 FHD 16:9 1920 x 1080 6K-A 4:3 4992 x 3744 4K 16:9 2880 x 2160* 4K-A 4:3 3328 x 2496 4K 16:9 2880 x 2160* Bit Depth Bit Depth 4:2:2 10-bit 4:2:2 10-bit 4:2:0 10-bit 4:2:0 8-bit 4:2:2 8-bit

* The number of pixels displayed on the monitor.

･Internal Recording with Output

Setting Internal Rec HDMI Output C4K 17:9 4096 x 2160 C4K 17:9 4096 x 2160 C4K 17:9 4096 x 2160 4K 16:9 3840 x 2160 4K 16:9 3840 x 2160 4K 16:9 3840 x 2160 FHD 16:9 1920 x 1080 FHD 16:9 1920 x 1080 FHD 16:9 1920 x 1080 6K-A 4:3 4992 x 3744 6K-A 4:3 4992 x 3744 4K 16:9 2880 x 2160* 4K-A 4:3 3328 x 2496 4K-A 4:3 3328 x 2496 4K 16:9 2880 x 2160* Bit Depth Bit Depth Bit Depth 4:2:2 10-bit 4:2:2 10-bit 4:2:2 10-bit 4:2:0 10-bit 4:2:0 10-bit 4:2:0 8-bit 4:2:0 8-bit 4:2:2 8-bit

* The number of pixels displayed on the monitor.

VFR (Variable Frame Rate)



30x Q U I C K

S L O W 7.5x



25x 15x

12x

2x



1x







2x

3x

4x

5x

6x

7x

C4K 4K - - 2 - - - 15 26 28 30p 32 34 45 - 60 - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - 2 - 12 - 21 23 25p 27 30 37 - - 60 - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - 2 - 12 20 22 24p 26 28 36 - 48 60 - - - - - - - - - -

4K-A - - 2 - - - 15 26 28 30p 32 34 45 50 - - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - 2 - 12 - 21 23 25p 27 30 37 - 50 - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - 2 - 12 20 22 24p 26 28 36 - 48 - - - - - - - - - - -

FHD 2 - - - - - 30 56 58 60p 62 64 90 - 120 150 180 - - - - - - - - -

- 2 - - - - 25 46 48 50p 52 54 75 - 100 - 150 180 - - - - - - - -

- - 2 - - - 15 26 28 30p 32 34 45 - 60 75 90 105 120 135 150 165 180 - - -

- - - 2 - 12 - 21 23 25p 27 30 37 - 50 62 75 87 100 - 125 - 150 - 175 180

- - - - 2 - 12 20 22 24p 26 28 36 - 48 60 72 84 96 108 120 132 144 156 168 180



