Panasonic Exclusively Provides Projection Technology for LUMA Projection Arts Festival

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America today announced it is the Exclusive Projection Technology Sponsor of LUMA, the country's premier projection mapping festival where artists, creative designers, and other mixed-media professionals gather to transform the urban landscape of Binghamton, New York into an immersive storytelling experience. Taking place September 6-7, 2019, 30 Panasonic large venue 3-Chip DLP® laser projectors will be exclusively used to power LUMA, enabling a weekend that celebrates projection mapping, creativity and artistic expression.

Founded to showcase the work of leading international creatives, LUMA takes over Binghamton's downtown, transforming it into an enormous outdoor art gallery full of color, light and sound using powerful projection technology and 3D animation. With more than 45,000 guests expected to attend, Panasonic's PT-RQ22KU, PT-RZ21KU and PT-RZ31KU 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE laser projectors, along with a wide range of Panasonic lenses, will be used across a variety of festival locations to bring artists' visions to life. When walking through the festival, visitors can expect local landmarks to turn into well-known monuments and new imaginings. This year, mythology, space and humans' relationship with nature will be at the forefront of the experience.

"Through our exclusive collaboration with LUMA, artists are able to treat Downtown Binghamton as their canvas, transforming it into a completely immersive and interactive experience. Our projection mapping technology is essential in ensuring guests feel as if they've stepped into an entirely different world, one they may not be familiar with, but one they'll come to understand through this visual storytelling," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America.

Featured in eight venues at LUMA, Panasonic's projection technology is supporting major storytelling exhibits throughout the festival. Bart Kresa's SVIATOVID exhibit will use four PT-RQ22KU 3-Chip DLP® 4K+ Large Venue Laser Projectors to bring 360-degree projection mapping to life on a 15-foot-tall sculpture inspired by a ninth century Slavic deity. Additionally, Maxin10sity's Pandora's Box will utilize ten PT-RZ21KU 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors to delve into the infamous Greek myth, projecting a story about our most universal fears and the very nature of evil onto a five story building. Panasonic's projection technology can also be found at other exhibits such as The Challenge by Freckled Sky, One Giant Leap by Favorite Color, DATANOVA by Ouchhh and GrandSon Creative and The Awakening by Light Harvest.

"Projection mapping is at the heart of LUMA, which is why we selected a technology partner that could provide reliable products and unmatched support, enabling us to magnify the different forms of creativity and artistic expression without worrying about downtime," said Joshua Bernard, who co-founded LUMA with artist Tice Lerner. "With Panasonic's projection technology, we are able to take our passion for evolving the art of storytelling to new levels, which has helped us attract some of the top creative minds from across the globe for the fifth consecutive year."

The festival kicks off on Friday, September 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET and will conclude at roughly midnight on Saturday, September 7. To learn more about Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions .

About LUMA Projection Arts Festival

The LUMA Projection Arts Festival, in its fifth year, is the only festival in the United States to focus primarily on projection mapping, a visual story-telling artform that projects intricate videos onto objects of various shapes and sizes. LUMA draws 45,000 attendees annually to Binghamton, NY to experience 3-D storytelling features created by internationally-renowned artists. Free to the public, the festival is one of few entities striving to make this complex artform accessible to the public. Support for this festival was provided by Market New York through I LOVE NY, the New York State Division of Tourism as a part of the Regional Economic Development Council awards. LUMA will take place on September 6-7, 2019.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

