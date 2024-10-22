Panasonic Expands Intelligent Assembly Systems with New Innovations at the 2024 Assembly Show

Panasonic's High-Res Transducer for increased accuracy and efficiency is newest addition to versatile assembly tool portfolio

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leader in cordless assembly technology, will feature its extensive portfolio of fastening solutions at the Assembly Show in Booth #719 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The newest addition to the line-up, the High-Res Transducer, is a next-generation solution for manufacturers that provides triple the resolution of the current transducer. This allows for improved torque measurement of mechanical pulse tools as well as other types of torque tools.

"Quality control is essential on assembly lines and with Panasonic's next-generation High-Res Transducer, manufacturers can trust a reliable, enhanced solution that provides for precise measurement of tools and increased data samplings for increased accuracy," said Aziz Lokhandwala, Senior Product Manager for assembly tools at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "Visitors to our booth at the Assembly Show will have the opportunity to test how this product compliments our comprehensive portfolio of fastening solutions, which deliver the high-quality and cost-effectiveness that manufacturers trust with Panasonic."

Panasonic's booth will also feature the corded Electric Screwdriver System, which has been nominated for Product of the Year, Fastening Solutions, for the Assembly Show's New Product Awards, which recognizes 20 new, innovative products that will be displayed at the show.

The corded Electric Screwdriver System is a series of four electric screwdrivers with brushless motors that collect and trace data for torque and fastening for improved quality control and increase efficiency and accuracy on the assembly line. Its ergonomic design is user-friendly with push or lever start methods and includes a LED verification lamp for error-proofing and optional wireless communication.

Joining the High-Res Transducer and Electric Screwdriver System in the booth are the latest innovations to Panasonic's growing AccuPulse range-- the AccuPulse® 4.0 Transducerized, a transducerized mechanical pulse tool that offers high torque and advanced technology to maintain accuracy and consistency, and AccuPulse QP, a line-up of cordless mechanical pulse tools that lowers noise to improve the working environment.

For more information about Panasonic Intelligent Assembly Systems, click here.

Panasonic Eco Systems North America is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the world. Learn more about Panasonic innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America