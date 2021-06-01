Panasonic Expands Lens Lineup with New F1.8 Large-Aperture Fixed Focal Length Lens for the LUMIX S Series

The LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 is comprised of nine lens elements in eight groups including three aspherical lenses, one ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lens and one UHR (Ultra-High Refractive Index) lens. Three aspherical lenses achieve high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh across all F1.8 lenses in the series, and are suitable for a wide range of images, from portrait to landscape. Notably, the ED lens effectively suppresses chromatic aberration.

The LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, previously a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. This advantage, together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change produces professional quality video.

Compact, lightweight (approximately 300g), dust/splash-resistant,* and able to withstand use under harsh conditions as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit, the LUMIX 50mm F1.8 is designed for excellent mobility.

The new 24mm and 35 mm F1.8 large-aperture lenses are also under development to further enhance the LUMIX S Series lens lineup. The Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.

The LUMIX 50mm F1.8 will be available in July at valued channel partners for $449.99.

* Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:

Internet http:// us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

