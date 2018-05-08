Panasonic Explores Disruptive Technologies in New Industry Survey

"Disruptive technologies are not a new concept," said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "However, the ways and reasons that companies are adopting them is drastically changing. It's no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have with a focused effort to implement and adopt. The future success of a company likely rests on the use of these technologies, and it's a very interesting time in numerous industries to see how this is all achieved."

The 10 disruptive technologies included in this research included: sustainable energy, energy storage, cloud, mobile devices, apps, commerce, Internet of Things, Robotics, Advanced Materials, 3-D printing, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

Key findings:

Of the 200 companies surveyed, all of them have collectively adopted just under 50% of the 10 technologies, and intend to adopt more than 50% in the near future

More than 1/3 intend plan to adopt 7+ technologies in the near future

Technologies with the most widespread adoption (in order):

Mobility



Cloud



Internet of Things



Sustainable Energy



Robotics

Failure to adopt is seen as risky:

4 in 5 believe competitors in their own industry will pull ahead if they do not adopt or invest



7 in 10 are concerned that competitors outside of their industry could disrupt them

Biggest barriers to adoption:

Compliance with government regulations



Consumer privacy, security concerns



Lack of skilled employees



Lack of expertise for effective implementation

This research was commissioned by Panasonic Corporation of North America and fielded from December–March 2018 in the U.S. and Canada. The survey included 200 CTOs and other senior technology decision makers in organizations with at least 200 employees.

