Panasonic Industry to Present ADVANC-R® at AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026, Expanding Options for High-Performance Roofing Design

NEWARK, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Industry ("Panasonic"), will exhibit ADVANC-R®, its advanced vacuum insulation panel (VIP) technology, at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026 in San Diego, June 10–13, at Booth #832. Panasonic will showcase how ADVANC-R helps architects, specifiers, and building teams solve one of commercial roofing's toughest design challenges: achieving high thermal performance when roof height and profile are limited.

Built for today's energy-conscious building envelope, ADVANC-R delivers an industry-leading panel R-Value of 66 in a slim 0.94-inch (24 mm) profile. Powered by Panasonic's patented Fiber Layer Arrangement Technology (FLAT), the solution helps reduce thermal conductivity while giving project teams greater flexibility in reroofing, retrofit, and new construction applications where every inch matters.

"Architects are being asked to do more with less space while still meeting aggressive performance expectations," said Jerry Coriano, Senior Product Manager, Food Chain and Building Products Division, Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America. "ADVANC-R helps teams meet demanding energy goals with a low-profile roofing solution that supports design freedom, code compliance, and smarter use of building space."

ADVANC-R is designed to help building professionals satisfy more stringent energy code requirements without overbuilding the roof assembly. Key advantages include:

Panel R-Value of 66 in a compact 0.94-inch profile

Strong fit for reroofing projects with height or profile restrictions

Space-efficient design that helps maximize interior volume in new construction

Certified by Intertek ETL, Factory Mutual (FM), and UL

Listed in MasterSpec to help streamline specification

Made with non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials

By combining high thermal performance with an ultra-thin footprint, ADVANC-R gives architects and engineers a practical path to balancing sustainability goals, constructability, and usable space. The technology is especially valuable for upgrades to existing commercial buildings, where structural constraints can make conventional insulation approaches more difficult to implement.

AIA26 attendees are invited to visit Panasonic Industry's exhibit at Booth #832 to learn how ADVANC-R can support next-generation roofing systems for commercial buildings. Panasonic representatives will be available to discuss application considerations, performance benefits, and how the technology can help address evolving design and energy-efficiency priorities.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human–centric AI, green energy solutions and next–generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next–generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net–zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America