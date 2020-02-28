Panasonic Integration with Drop Recipes App Creates Convenient Cooking Experience Enabled by 100+ Custom Recipes

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce additional details regarding the collaboration with Drop, the leading smart kitchen platform, to simplify the lives of home cooks using their appliances.

With customized navigation tailored specifically to Panasonic's NN-GN68KS microwave with FlashXpress Broiler, Food Warmer, Plus Genius Sensor Cooking, users can access several advanced features designed to complement every cooking style. From helpful functions like resizing recipes or offering substitutions for missing ingredients, to recommending the exact length of heating time for perfect results, the integration with Drop was launched with home cooks in mind. Today, there are 50+ recipes available on the Drop Recipes app and 60 additional within a few months for other models.

"Both new and existing Panasonic microwave customers will be delighted by the implications of this collaboration, which provide an opportunity to rediscover the NN-GN68KS's performance and value," said Fumi Usuki, IoT Business Development Senior Manager at Panasonic. "Today's announcement advances Panasonic's commitment to creating experiences for consumers that elevate their quality of life. Home cooks will enjoy this intelligent solution that simplifies the process of creating a first class at-home dining experience."

The most recent model of the NN-GN68KS with FlashXpress Broiler, Food Warmer, Plus Genius Sensor Cooking will be onboarded to Drop's guided cooking recipe format. Coupled with Panasonic's uniquely superior heating elements, the Drop Recipes app enables meals to be prepared faster and more accurately.

"It is a pleasure working with a company like Panasonic and to focus on food and thoughtful design," said Ben Harris, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Drop. "We share a vision for a unified experience in the smart kitchen, and this collaboration will make evident what we can make happen for the consumer."

Learn more at: https://getdrop.com/appliances/panasonic/?utm_source=panasonic

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

About Drop

Drop is the leading smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Instant Brands, Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can now be controlled from the Drop Kitchen OS platform and the Drop Recipes app at the center of it all. With offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, a love for great food is at its core. Each recipe and appliance partner added to the platform makes for an even stronger Kitchen OS, inspiring home cooks to make food more. To learn more visit https://kitchenos.com

