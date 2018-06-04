Panasonic introduces AccuPulse® precision assembly tools for quality-driven manufacturers

Mechanical pulse tools were designed with the operator in mind with no torque reaction and advanced ergonomics to reduce operator fatigue & injury. Mechanical Pulse tools require minimal maintenance but get the job done accurately. A cordless battery-powered design offers freedom of movement and long-life emissions-free operation, desirable in today's eco-conscious factories.

"The world's leading manufacturers are making major advances in production processes, which require innovative assembly tools that function intelligently, continuously and comfortably," said John Olson, Panasonic Assembly Tools Group Manager. "AccuPulse cordless tools are the next stage in a long tradition of keeping our customer's needs at the core of our innovation."

Panasonic's AccuPulse® mechanical pulse tool series with high-resolution encoder to accurately detect flush and snug points on a wide variety of joint types, important for fastening applications where precision is critical. By sensing eight times faster compared to standard mechanical pulse tools, engineers can fine tune these tools to any application for greater fastening accuracy and higher operational efficiency for quality-driven manufacturers.

Programmable functionality helps deliver accuracy, automation, quality assurance and efficiency across workstations and throughout the plant. Easily program settings such as socket extension mode, cross thread reduction, cross thread/rehit detection, retightening prevention, maintenance alarms, and flush detection delay.

AccuPulse® delivers consistent pulse control to ensure the power of each pulse stays constant regardless of remaining battery capacity. The tool shuts down automatically before battery power becomes too low, resulting in greater fastening precision.

Featuring torque controlled ranges from 3Nm to 120Nm and a high-efficiency double hammer design, AccuPulse® tools are available in a variety of drive systems to deliver versatility in manufacturing applications from automobiles, heavy equipment, off-road vehicles, general industry and agriculture/construction equipment.

AccuPulse® tools use the same Panasonic lithium-ion battery technology that powers the world's most advanced electric cars, and are available in 10.8V and 14.4V ultra long-life Li-ion battery options. Panasonic's advanced GuardION™ power system enables tool, battery and charger to work together to prevent overcharging/discharging resulting in longer battery life.

Additional information about AccuPulse® assembly tools can be found at na.panasonic.com/us/accupulse

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

