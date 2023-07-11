Panasonic Introduces AccuPulse® QP Series for Quieter, Healthier Work Environment

Panasonic Corporation of North America

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

New line-up of cordless mechanical pulse tools reduces noise and vibrations, increases energy efficiency and productivity at lower cost

NEWARK, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leader in cordless assembly technology, today announced the newest innovation to its mechanical pulse tool portfolio, the AccuPulse® QP Series line-up of cordless mechanical pulse tools that lowers noise to improve the working environment.

Featuring an enlarged metal hammer with a lower pulse frequency and a highly durable split anvil shaft to reduce pulse noise and absorb vibrations, the AccuPulse QP Series lowers decibel levels by 10 dB and vibration by 75%*. Its compact, lightweight durable design offers reactionless operation and freedom of movement for greater production efficiency. The mechanical pulse tool also offers advanced fastening features with serial fastening capability increasing productivity while preventing accidental cross-threading and more work capacity per battery charge—approximately 1.5 times* more than the previous version.

"Panasonic specifically designed the AccuPulse QP Series to limit workers' exposure to high decibel levels and vibrations, and create a safer, quieter and healthier work environment," said Aziz Lokhandwala, Senior Product Manager for assembly tools at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "The new mechanical pulse structure of the AccuPulse QP Series offers greater work capacity in a low maintenance tool and is eco-friendly, using less energy in comparison to pneumatic tools."

Key features of the AccuPulse QP series include:

  • Highly durable split anvil absorbs and reduces vibrations and noise
  • Enlarged metal drive mechanism reduces pulse noise level and vibration due to lower pulse frequency
  • 2-way wireless communication for advanced error proofing
  • Eco-friendly, low maintenance, and energy efficient
  • More work capacity per battery charge by improved mechanical pulse efficiency
  • Two new models--the EYFLF1 features a torque shut-off range between 3 – 20 Nm; EYFLF2 ranges from 6- 35 Nm.

For more information about Panasonic mechanical pulse tools, click here.

Panasonic Eco Systems North America is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the world. Learn more about Panasonic innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

