Panasonic introduces FacePRO® Facial Recognition Server Software at ISC West 2018

Visitors to ISC West, Booth 10037 will experience Panasonic's core engine that boasts the world's highest face recognition performance*1. FacePRO high-precision facial recognition software can identify faces that are difficult to recognize with conventional technologies, including faces at an angle of up to 45 degrees to the left or right or 30 degrees up or down, even those partially hidden by sunglasses.

"By offering a diversified technology portfolio of end-to-end security and evidence management solutions like FacePRO, we keep communities safe," said M. Faisal Pandit, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "Panasonic continually delivers innovative, highly-integrated solutions to numerous end markets including law enforcement, transportation, and educational institutions."

The new software, which fits into the Panasonic unified and secure ecosystem, features the "iA (intelligent Auto) mode"*2 that automatically adjusts settings for the camera to shoot optimal images best suited for facial recognition. When used with Panasonic's i-PRO EXTREME series network cameras installed with the included "Best Shot License Key", only the "Best Shots" will be sent to the server for facial recognition. The combination of Panasonic core devices and the facial recognition software maximizes performance to achieve high-precision recognition. The company plans to add a function to recognize partially covered faces with a surgical mask, which is difficult with conventional systems, by the end of this year.

Additionally, using FacePRO software with cameras equipped with the iA function enables image analysis to be performed on the camera instead of the server to send only the best images to the server. This will result in reducing server and network loads, which leads to overall system cost reductions. When 10 or more network cameras are connected to the system, the cost can be reduced by up to 50% compared to conventional systems that do not use the Best Shot function.

Key Features:

High precision The world's highest facial recognition engine as evaluated by NIST (IJB-A face challenge) - iA function and Best Shot images maximize facial recognition engine performance and provide high recognition precision System cost reduction Sends only "Best Shot" images to reduce server and network load System expandability: Registers up to 30,000 faces (available as an option)

- Integrated management with i-PRO monitoring system enables integrated management of a facial recognition system and monitoring system with the same GUI

Additional information about FacePRO can be found at https://www.security.us.panasonic.com/technologies/facepro

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

*1 In April 2017, the product achieved the highest level of facial recognition performance in the world in a comparison test (IJB-A Face Verification Challenge Performance Report/IJB -A Face Identification Challenge Performance Report) of NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) of the United States, one of the most authoritative institutes in the world.

*2 A function that utilizes the technology of Panasonic's "LUMIX" consumer digital cameras to capture optimal images for face recognition by automatically detecting the moving objects, movement speed, faces, and light intensity (whether the scene is day or night) found in video that is usually hard to see due to subject movement and backlight, in order to enable real-time optimization of settings.

