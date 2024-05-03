Panasonic Introduces New CR-LAZ Long-Life Cylindrical Lithium Battery

News provided by

Panasonic Corporation of North America

May 03, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEWARK, N.J., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has recently introduced the CR-LAZ to its range of Long-Life Cylindrical Lithium batteries. The CR-LAZ battery technology provides reliable, consistent performance and is ideal for applications that require long-term use of up to 15 years. The CR-LAZ battery makes it easier to operate devices for extended periods of time, especially in situations where frequently replacing batteries is challenging. 

Features and benefits of the new CR-LAZ:

  • Approximately 15-year life
  • Wide operating temperature range
  • Reliable, stable performance
  • Excellent high pulse discharging performance

The CR-LAZ is ideal for a wide variety of applications, including:

  • Gas and water meters
  • Fire Alarms
  • IoT sensing devices
  • GPS Trackers
  • Home Security
  • Wireless controllers

Panasonic batteries with tabs and lead wires

The CR-LAZ Cylindrical battery can be customized to meet your specific application needs. For additional technical help, you can visit Contact Panasonic | Panasonic Industrial Devices.

A wide variety of applications require multiple features and benefits. Below is an example of Panasonic's full Long-Life lineup and characteristics: 

Part
Number

Size

Nominal 
Voltage
(V)

Nominal
Capacity
(mAh)

Diameter*

(Max.) 

(mm)

Height*

(Max.)

(mm)

Weight* 

(Approx.)
(g)

Operating
temperature
(°C)

CR-LAZ

A 17505

3

3,000

17.0

50.5

26.0

-40 to +85

CR-AGZ

A 17455

3

2,700

17.0

45.5

23.0

-40 to +85

CR-AG

A 17455

3

2,400

17.0

45.5

22.0

-40 to +85

CR-AAU

AA 14505

3

1,800

14.5

50.5

18.0

-40 to +85

CR-2/3AZ

2/3A 17335

3

1,600

17.0

33.5

16.0

-40 to +85

CR-2Z

15270

3

1,000

15.6

27.0

11.0

-40 to +85

*Without tabs

For more information please visit:  CR-LAZ | Panasonic Industrial Devices

About Panasonic Corporation of North America 
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at  na.panasonic.com/us

