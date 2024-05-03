Panasonic Introduces New CR-LAZ Long-Life Cylindrical Lithium Battery

NEWARK, N.J., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has recently introduced the CR-LAZ to its range of Long-Life Cylindrical Lithium batteries. The CR-LAZ battery technology provides reliable, consistent performance and is ideal for applications that require long-term use of up to 15 years. The CR-LAZ battery makes it easier to operate devices for extended periods of time, especially in situations where frequently replacing batteries is challenging.
