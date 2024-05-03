Panasonic Introduces New CR-LAZ Long-Life Cylindrical Lithium Battery

Approximately 15-year life

Wide operating temperature range

Reliable, stable performance

Excellent high pulse discharging performance

The CR-LAZ is ideal for a wide variety of applications, including:

Gas and water meters

Fire Alarms

IoT sensing devices

GPS Trackers

Home Security

Wireless controllers

Panasonic batteries with tabs and lead wires

The CR-LAZ Cylindrical battery can be customized to meet your specific application needs. For additional technical help, you can visit Contact Panasonic | Panasonic Industrial Devices .

A wide variety of applications require multiple features and benefits. Below is an example of Panasonic's full Long-Life lineup and characteristics:

Part

Number Size Nominal

Voltage

(V) Nominal

Capacity

(mAh) Diameter* (Max.) (mm) Height* (Max.) (mm) Weight* (Approx.)

(g) Operating

temperature

(°C) CR-LAZ A 17505 3 3,000 17.0 50.5 26.0 -40 to +85 CR-AGZ A 17455 3 2,700 17.0 45.5 23.0 -40 to +85 CR-AG A 17455 3 2,400 17.0 45.5 22.0 -40 to +85 CR-AAU AA 14505 3 1,800 14.5 50.5 18.0 -40 to +85 CR-2/3AZ 2/3A 17335 3 1,600 17.0 33.5 16.0 -40 to +85 CR-2Z 15270 3 1,000 15.6 27.0 11.0 -40 to +85

*Without tabs

For more information please visit: CR-LAZ | Panasonic Industrial Devices

