Panasonic Introduces New Intelli-Balance™ 200 Energy Recovery Ventilator

Designed for single family dwellings and new construction built to meet energy efficiency standards, the Intelli-Balance 200 provides healthy air quality within the home. With its two electronically commutated brushless motors with built-in SmartFlow™ technology, the ERV offers precision ventilation with low power consumption. The device's multi-speed selector (60 to 200 Cubic Feet per Minute) provides customizable airflow to create balanced, positive or negative air pressure within the home.

With the optional, all-new LCD Wall Control Panel, homeowners have instant access to custom ventilation control settings and real-time air flow and temperature monitoring. The occupant-controlled Boost function, with an adjustable timer from 10 to 60 minutes, provides increased ventilation on demand with the tap of a button ensuring balanced airflow.

The Intelli-Balance 200 also facilitates simplicity from the builder's perspective with a mounting bracket that supports three installation options. The ERV can be floor, wall or ceiling mounted and does not require connection to the Central HVAC or the addition of a condensation line. This allows it to be installed in many places throughout the home to meet space and design requirements. For additional installation flexibility, the device also has adjustable supply and return air adaptors.

"Homeowners and builders are putting indoor air quality at the forefront of home design right now," said Don West, Product Manager for Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Our new Intelli-Balance 200 ERV, complete with its MERV 13 filter and optional MERV 8 and HEPA filters, keeps homes and new structures balanced with fresh, filtered air keeping healthy living at the top of the occupant's mind. With its easy to use features, we're excited to bring healthy indoor air quality to homeowners and builders alike."

For more information about the new Intelli-Balance 200 Energy Recovery Ventilator, visit: Intellibalance200.com.

To learn more about healthy living and additional Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit whyiaqmatters.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

https://na.panasonic.com/us/

