Panasonic Introduces New WhisperFit® DC Ventilation Solution

The WhisperFit DC ventilation fan enables fast, efficient professional installation, settings for maximum moisture control, and an adjustable LED light that can match existing room lighting. The fan offers additional advanced features that will allow homeowners to breathe easier, including:

SmartFlow ™ Technology enables the fan to sense static pressure, airflow resistance in the duct, and adjusts its speed automatically for optimal cubic feet per minute (CFM) output to meet code requirements.

enables the fan to sense static pressure, airflow resistance in the duct, and adjusts its speed automatically for optimal cubic feet per minute (CFM) output to meet code requirements. Pick-A-Flow™ allows users to choose the airflow required for a specific project (example: 50-80-100 CFM) to meet home dwellers' needs.

allows users to choose the airflow required for a specific project (example: 50-80-100 CFM) to meet home dwellers' needs. Hinged Flex-Z Fast™ bracket is easily positioned between joists through the ceiling opening, to allow flexible, efficient, room-side installation.

is easily positioned between joists through the ceiling opening, to allow flexible, efficient, room-side installation. Pre-installed alignment guides help guide adaptor assembly into place during installation for a tight precision fit.

guides help guide adaptor assembly into place during installation for a tight precision fit. Temporary clips molded into the casing hold the fan in place while the installer fastens the fan safely.

molded into the casing hold the fan in place while the installer fastens the fan safely. Slide and snap-in junction box and duct collar for greater flexibility when wiring and attaching the venting duct.

for greater flexibility when wiring and attaching the venting duct. Built-in metal flange works as an air barrier to assist in decreasing air leakage.

works as an air barrier to assist in decreasing air leakage. New condensation sensor models detect relative humidity and temperature to anticipate dew points, automatically turning the fan on to control moisture.

models detect relative humidity and temperature to anticipate dew points, automatically turning the fan on to control moisture. Adjustable color temperature LED lighted model (FV-0511VFL1K) features three-color temperatures of cool white ( 5000K ), bright white ( 4000K ), and warm white ( 3000K ), allowing homeowners to match the light setting in the room.

This high-powered ventilation fan delivers a healthier home that meets the latest codes and standards. The WhisperFit DC is tested at our True Flow rating of 0.375" static pressure to provide powerful air circulation to assure code-compliant homes.

"The demand for improved indoor air quality is rapidly rising as people spend more and more time at home. Our new WhisperFit DC vent fan not only offers high quality features and customizable controls, but key advancements that allow builders and contractors to quickly and efficiently install the units and move on to the next job," said Yarixa Sanchez, Product Manager Indoor Air for Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Whether it's a remodeling project or new construction, the WhisperFit DC offers ventilation performance at a high standard to help create a healthier environment in your home."

For more information about the new WhisperFit DC technology, visit FitDCFan.com. To learn more about healthy living and additional Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit whyiaqmatters.com.

