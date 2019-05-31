Panasonic Introduces The World's First* Standard Zoom Lens Achieving Full-range F1.7 LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025)

The full-range F1.7 ASPH. high-speed aperture provides beautiful bokeh and high descriptiveness. Covering a focusing distance from wide angle to standard zoom range, the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. functions as a multiple fixed focal-length lens, providing the same or higher level of descriptiveness than a fixed focal-length lens can offer. It is suitable for a variety of daily shooting situations, from dynamic landscapes to portraits--even in low-lit scenes-- eliminating the need to change lenses between variations in environment.

Comprising 17 elements in 12 groups, the lens system features three aspherical lenses and four ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses that effectively suppress the axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Spherical aberration and distortion are also corrected by the aspherical lenses for stunningly high resolution. The use of aspherical lenses coupled with the optimum design of the lens system, results in a compact size and light weight, while maintaining its outstanding optical performance.

Compatibility with a maximum 240-fps high-speed sensor drive realizes high-speed and high-precision auto focusing. Notably, the new lens excels in video recording performance. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the stepless aperture ring and micro-step drive system in the aperture control section help the camera smoothly catch up to brightness changes when zooming or panning. The optical design achieves exceptional barycentric stability to minimize image shifts during zooming. Adoption of a focus clutch mechanism enables instant AF/MF switching and accurate manual focusing. The LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was previously a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

The rugged dust/splash-resistant* design withstands use under harsh conditions even at -10 degrees Centigrade for high mobility. Nine blades give the aperture a rounded shape that produces an attractively smooth defocus effect in out-of-focus areas when shooting at larger aperture settings. Filter diameter is in 77mm. A highly reliable metal mount endures long time use.

Panasonic is committed to expanding the of Micro Four Thirds lineup through its LUMIX G series of cameras and lenses.

*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

