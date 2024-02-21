Panasonic Introduces the World's Smallest and Lightest Long Zoom Lens: LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R28200)

News provided by

Panasonic Corporation of North America

21 Feb, 2024, 19:30 ET

A wide and long zoom range of 28-200mm, that fits all in the palm of your hand

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce the LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R28200) lens based on the L-Mount system standard. Designed with meticulous attention to detail in optics and mechanics, the new LUMIX S 28-200mm is the world's smallest and lightest1 long zoom lens, with total length of 93.4mm2 (3.67 inches) and mass of approximately 413 g. (14.57 oz). The first wide-to-tele zoom for the LUMIX S Series lineup, the lens is compact and lightweight to match the camera body.

Continue Reading
Designed with meticulous attention to detail in optics and mechanics, the new LUMIX S 28-200mm is the world's smallest and lightest1 long zoom lens, with total length of 93.4mm2 (3.67 inches) and mass of approximately 413 g. (14.57 oz).
Designed with meticulous attention to detail in optics and mechanics, the new LUMIX S 28-200mm is the world's smallest and lightest1 long zoom lens, with total length of 93.4mm2 (3.67 inches) and mass of approximately 413 g. (14.57 oz).

In addition to delivering outstanding imaging performance with stunning bokeh, the lens is also capable of half life-size macro shooting and close-up photography from just 3cm between the end of the lens and the subject. With a wide range of focal lengths from 28mm wide angle to 200mm telephoto, a variety of scenarios from landscapes to portraits can be captured in high resolution with this single lens.

The new 28-200mm boasts high-speed, high-precision, and silent autofocus, while its 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 (Image Stabilizer) compatibility compensates for up to 6.5 stops4 of correction to enable the creator to concentrate on capturing the subject. It also offers micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure changes, as well as the ability to choose between linear or nonlinear focus ring settings. These features have become hallmark characteristics of LUMIX S Series lenses. 

Main Features
1. Excellent Mobility with the World's Smallest and Lightest1 Long Zoom Lens

  • The optical system and mechanism with attention to detail are designed to realize smaller size and lighter weight.
  • A total length of approx. 93.4 mm2 (3.67 inches) and a mass of approx. 413 g (14.6 ounces).

2. Ideally Suited to Capture Any Scenario

  • With the minimum shooting distance of 0.14 m3 (5.5 inches) and the maximum shooting magnification of 0.5x, half life-size macro shooting is possible).2
  • Achieves high resolution, outstanding photographic performance, and stunning bokeh in entire zoom area, from the center of the image to the edges.
  • The long zoom lens covers a wide range of focal lengths from a 28mm wide-angle to a 200mm telephoto zoom.

3. Optimal Operability for Video Production

  • Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes caused by movements in the focus position. 

The LUMIX S 28-200 lens will be available at valued channel partners at the end of April 2024 for $899.99.

1.As of February 22, 2024. Among interchangeable lenses for AF compatible full-frame mirrorless cameras, and lenses with an optical zoom of 7x or more. Based on a Panasonic survey.
2.When focal length is 28mm.
3.14cm from focal plane.
4.Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm. When LUMIX S1 is used.]
• L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.
• Design and specifications are subject to change without notice. 

About Panasonic Corporation of North America    
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic LUMIX:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Also from this source

Panasonic Furthers its Sustainability Commitments with Fashion Label MONSE ahead of New York Fashion Week

Panasonic Furthers its Sustainability Commitments with Fashion Label MONSE ahead of New York Fashion Week

oday, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company announced its partnership with luxury fashion label MONSE to create a limited-edition travel bag for the ...
Panasonic Launches WhisperComfort® 60 Energy Recovery Ventilator

Panasonic Launches WhisperComfort® 60 Energy Recovery Ventilator

Panasonic, a leading provider of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions to the building industry, today announced the launch of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.