Panasonic Introduces the World's Smallest and Lightest Long Zoom Lens: LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R28200)

A wide and long zoom range of 28-200mm, that fits all in the palm of your hand

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce the LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R28200) lens based on the L-Mount system standard. Designed with meticulous attention to detail in optics and mechanics, the new LUMIX S 28-200mm is the world's smallest and lightest1 long zoom lens, with total length of 93.4mm2 (3.67 inches) and mass of approximately 413 g. (14.57 oz). The first wide-to-tele zoom for the LUMIX S Series lineup, the lens is compact and lightweight to match the camera body.

In addition to delivering outstanding imaging performance with stunning bokeh, the lens is also capable of half life-size macro shooting and close-up photography from just 3cm between the end of the lens and the subject. With a wide range of focal lengths from 28mm wide angle to 200mm telephoto, a variety of scenarios from landscapes to portraits can be captured in high resolution with this single lens.

The new 28-200mm boasts high-speed, high-precision, and silent autofocus, while its 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 (Image Stabilizer) compatibility compensates for up to 6.5 stops4 of correction to enable the creator to concentrate on capturing the subject. It also offers micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure changes, as well as the ability to choose between linear or nonlinear focus ring settings. These features have become hallmark characteristics of LUMIX S Series lenses.

Main Features

1. Excellent Mobility with the World's Smallest and Lightest1 Long Zoom Lens

The optical system and mechanism with attention to detail are designed to realize smaller size and lighter weight.

A total length of approx. 93.4 mm2 (3.67 inches) and a mass of approx. 413 g (14.6 ounces).

2. Ideally Suited to Capture Any Scenario

With the minimum shooting distance of 0.14 m (5.5 inches) and the maximum shooting magnification of 0.5x, half life-size macro shooting is possible.

(5.5 inches) and the maximum shooting magnification of 0.5x, half life-size macro shooting is possible). Achieves high resolution, outstanding photographic performance, and stunning bokeh in entire zoom area, from the center of the image to the edges.

The long zoom lens covers a wide range of focal lengths from a 28mm wide-angle to a 200mm telephoto zoom.

3. Optimal Operability for Video Production

Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes caused by movements in the focus position.

The LUMIX S 28-200 lens will be available at valued channel partners at the end of April 2024 for $899.99.

1.As of February 22, 2024. Among interchangeable lenses for AF compatible full-frame mirrorless cameras, and lenses with an optical zoom of 7x or more. Based on a Panasonic survey.

2.When focal length is 28mm.

3.14cm from focal plane.

4.Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm. When LUMIX S1 is used.]

• L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

• Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

